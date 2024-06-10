Sam Heughan Attends Eras Tour in Edinburgh After Joking He Was Going to Steal Taylor Swift From Travis Kelce

Sam Heughan, of Outlander fame, attended the Eras Tour in Edinburgh on June 8, just days after joking he was planning to steal Taylor Swift from Travis Kelce.

Heughan attended the concert with some of his costars from the show, including John Hunter Bell, Sophie Skelton, Caitriona Balfe, and Lauren Lyle, and posted pictures of the fun they all had on Instagram. He and Bell were even sporting friendship bracelets for the gig, though it's unclear whether they made them or were given them. (Swifties always try to pass on their friendship bracelets to celebs when they spot them.)

Heughan captioned his post, "Wonderful evening back @murrayfield_stadium with the @outlander_starz family!!

"Thanks @louisamcculloch3 @nightmaril for organising and to @taylorswift for an incredible evenings entertainment!"

A few days ago, Heughan posted a video on Instagram, in which he revealed his evil plan for stealing Travis Kelce's girl.

"We're gonna go see Taylor Swift play in Scotland, and I think most of the cast is going," he explained.

"She obviously doesn't know this, but when she comes to Scotland and she sees me in the audience, she's gonna forget all about... him, and fall for a man in a ginger wig. How could she resist? You know, she's gonna shake him off, and take me out instead. I'm really excited."

He then made Swift's signature heart gesture with his hands, showing he really knows his stuff.

A fan told Heughan in the comments, "Make her a friendship bracelet, Sam - I hear that works."

This was a reference to how Kelce first tried to shoot his shot with Swift, which was to make a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it and hand it to her after the Kansas City show he attended last summer.

While that didn't work at first, after the football player started talking about that moment publicly, the singer eventually caught wind of it and they began dating soon afterwards. Sorry to this man (Heughan), but the two are happily loved up now and I think it may be too late for friendship bracelet declarations at this stage. Better luck next time!