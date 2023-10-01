Taylor Swift’s Squad Has a New Member—and She’s Connected to Swift’s Rumored Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets tonight.

Taylor Swift and girlfriends at dinner in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

September brought headlines a’ plenty for Taylor Swift, specifically surrounding her burgeoning romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But lest we forget, September was also the month of the Taylor Swift x New York City x girlfriends’ dinner, with Swift dining with Sophie Turner (twice!), Blake Lively, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Greta Gerwig in the Big Apple, just for starters.

After her appearance at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium for Kelce’s game last weekend, the Chiefs play the New York Jets this weekend, so Kelce is in Swift’s home turf. And the girlfriends’ dinner has returned, as Swift stepped out with two standbys—Turner and Lively—and added a new face to the mix: Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. 

Taylor Swift and girlfriends at dinner in New York City

Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and girlfriends at dinner in New York City

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and girlfriends at dinner in New York City

Sophie Turner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The group ate at Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato in Soho, and Swift wore an LBD with a matching handbag and heels; Lively wore a beige crop top, a multicolored MOTHER striped skirt, a tweed blazer thrown over her shoulders, and tan boots; and Turner was in a dark red leather jumpsuit with black heeled leather boots, per People.

Taylor Swift and girlfriends at dinner in New York City

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and girlfriends at dinner in New York City

Blake Lively

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and girlfriends at dinner in New York City

Blake Lively

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift and Mahomes were said to have hung out at a post-game afterparty in Kansas City last Sunday; at a press conference on Wednesday, Mahomes called Swift “really cool.”

As Swift had a girls’ night, Kelce dined at Meduza Meriterrania in the Meatpacking District, Page Six reports. He was with a few friends and wore sneakers, pinstripe pants, a black baseball cap, and a graphic tee that read, “I’m not doing s—t today.”

Kelce, however, is doing s—t tonight: the Chiefs square off against the Jets at 8:20 p.m. EST on the Jets’ home turf, MetLife Stadium, presumably as Swift looks on. 

