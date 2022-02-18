Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Engaged? Rumors Are Running Wild
Maybe let's let them confirm or deny.
She likes shiny things, but would she marry him with paper rings? I don't know, and it's not up to me to say.
Once again, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have sparked engagement rumors after they took a "romantic" trip to Cornwall, southwest England last month. Several sources appeared to confirm the news to Life&Style, but fans have been quick to point out that it's far from the first time the couple has been "reportedly engaged," and that we should let Swift tell us if and when she's ready (if it's even true in the first place).
"until taylor swift herself tells me she’s engaged or married yall can keep your tabloids to yourselves. reputation era taught me better," one fan tweeted.
"Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get engaged every 5-7 business days," someone else said.
until taylor swift herself tells me she’s engaged or married yall can keep your tabloids to yourselves. reputation era taught me betterFebruary 17, 2022
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get engaged every 5-7 business days.February 17, 2022
Others pointed out that Taylor Swift knows how to make a dramatic announcement, and that these rumors clearly aren't it.
"There’s unverified reports rollin’ around that Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn got engaged. My theory? She got hitched yonks ago but didn’t tell anyone ‘cos y’all ruin everything. She’ll reveal it on her next album via cryptic clues that fans will decipher within seconds of its release," tweeted entertainment editor Matthew Galea
There’s unverified reports rollin’ around that Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn got engaged. My theory? She got hitched yonks ago but didn’t tell anyone ‘cos y’all ruin everything. She’ll reveal it on her next album via cryptic clues that fans will decipher within seconds of its release. pic.twitter.com/o4A5vhM5jxFebruary 18, 2022
"no way taylor swift is engaged and she didn’t make her fans solve zodiac killer cyphers to find out," a fan wrote.
no way taylor swift is engaged and she didn’t make her fans solve zodiac killer cyphers to find outFebruary 17, 2022
Others were (tongue-in-cheekly) upset by the rumors. "taylor swift isn’t engaged to joe alwyn because she’s literally my wife and that’s against the law?" another fan tweeted.
taylor swift isn’t engaged to joe alwyn because she’s literally my wife and that’s against the law?February 17, 2022
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Pete Davidson Is Back on Instagram and Only Follows 2 People—Including Kim Kardashian
And... Sebastian Stan?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sophie Turner Stuns in Knit Dress While Out With Joe Jonas
My new favorite color is green, suddenly.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
UGG Just Released a Sustainable New Apparel Collection
Both my 2008 self and my 2022 self are crying.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Kate Hudson's Son Is Dating Judd Apatow's Daughter, And They're ADORABLE
What is this, a crossover episode?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are "Open" to Getting Engaged and Jennifer Garner Is "Happy" for Her Ex, Source Says
Everyone is doing well!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Barker Treated Kourtney Kardashian to a Lavish Disney-Themed Valentine's Day
Forget bouquets of roses; he got her an entire rosebush.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Shared Ben Affleck's Early Valentine's Day Gift to Her: A Music Video for 'On My Way' He Directed
BRB, sending this to my boyfriend.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Did Some Real Mom-and-Dad Dancing During the Super Bowl
I just hope their kids weren't watching.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Just Bought a $4 Million Home in London Together
Love this so much!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Says She Feels "So Lucky and Happy and Proud" of Ben Affleck "Second-Chance" Romance
They're doing it right this time.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are "Definitely Ready" for Life With Their Baby Girl, Insider Says
They're super happy.
By Iris Goldsztajn