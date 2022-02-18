Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Engaged? Rumors Are Running Wild

Maybe let's let them confirm or deny.

aylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are seen at Zuma restaurant on October 6, 2019 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty/Robert Kamau)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

She likes shiny things, but would she marry him with paper rings? I don't know, and it's not up to me to say.

Once again, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have sparked engagement rumors after they took a "romantic" trip to Cornwall, southwest England last month. Several sources appeared to confirm the news to Life&Style, but fans have been quick to point out that it's far from the first time the couple has been "reportedly engaged," and that we should let Swift tell us if and when she's ready (if it's even true in the first place).

"until taylor swift herself tells me she’s engaged or married yall can keep your tabloids to yourselves. reputation era taught me better," one fan tweeted.

"Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn get engaged every 5-7 business days," someone else said.

See more
See more

Others pointed out that Taylor Swift knows how to make a dramatic announcement, and that these rumors clearly aren't it.

"There’s unverified reports rollin’ around that Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn got engaged. My theory? She got hitched yonks ago but didn’t tell anyone ‘cos y’all ruin everything. She’ll reveal it on her next album via cryptic clues that fans will decipher within seconds of its release," tweeted entertainment editor Matthew Galea

See more

"no way taylor swift is engaged and she didn’t make her fans solve zodiac killer cyphers to find out," a fan wrote.

See more

Others were (tongue-in-cheekly) upset by the rumors. "taylor swift isn’t engaged to joe alwyn because she’s literally my wife and that’s against the law?" another fan tweeted.

See more

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.