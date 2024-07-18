Taylor Swift's Latest Song Mashup Is Extremely Travis Kelce-Coded
Their life is a literal rom-com.
Taylor Swift pretty much dedicated her latest Eras Tour date to Travis Kelce.
At her July 17 show in Gelsenkirchen, with her football-playing boyfriend in the audience, the popstar performed a surprise mashup of the song "Invisible String" from Folklore, and "Superstar" from Fearless.
Fans immediately concluded that the medley was pretty much a love letter to Kelce, because both songs' lyrics very much point to their Love Story (baby, just say yes).
Swift performed the mashup acoustically, singing lyrics from "Superstar" including: "You smile that beautiful smile / And all the girls in the front row / Scream your name" and "I'm no one special, just another wide-eyed girl / Who's desperately in love with you"
For context, this song is believed to be about Joe Jonas, whom Swift dated briefly in 2008. Fearless was released in November of that year. But of course, "the guy on the Chiefs" is a superstar in his own right, having three Super Bowl wins under his belt, plus a blockbusting podcast and other successful media endeavors.
The singer ended the mashup by performing the words: "And isn't it just so pretty to think / All along there was some / Invisible string / Tying you to me / Superstar."
"Invisible String" was released while Swift was in a long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn, and is therefore seemingly about him.
However, for those of us who skew spiritual, one could certainly make the argument that there was all sorts of "invisible string" tying the popstar to Kelce long before they met.
As pointed out by one fan on X, there are incredible coincidences that seem to link the lovebirds: for example, the lyrics of "Mary's Song" from her debut album go, "I'll be eighty-seven, you'll be eighty-nine," and the tight end's jersey number is 87.
And on Lover's "Cornelia Street," Swift sings, "As if the streetlights pointed in an arrowhead leading us home"—and the Kansas City Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium. Like, come on!
Anyway, fans were completely overcome with emotion over the sweet mashup, with one writing on X, "The IMPLICATIONS of mashing up Superstar with Invisible String. The superstardom that tied them together for years before they met...the inevitability of their mutual awe for each other....but the ability to see each other clearly through the haze of fame anyway...I am unwell"
Swift and Kelce have been dating for about a year now (how time flies!), and have been dealing with the extra attention they're getting like a pair of champs!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
