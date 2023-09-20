Joe Jonas' Exes Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Just Went Out for Dinner in NYC

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The best thing just happened where celebrity gossip fans are concerned: Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift—who have one very famous ex in common—just enjoyed a dinner out together in New York City.

This comes just weeks after Turner's imminent divorce from Joe Jonas was first reported, followed by the boy band member officially filing for divorce in Florida.

The new exes, who share two young daughters, then released a joint statement which read, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

Meanwhile, Swift dated the Jonas Brother between July and October 2008.

Though this may seem like ancient history, the brief relationship enjoyed some more time in the spotlight back in 2021 when Swift released Fearless (Taylor's Version), which included the "from the vault" track "Mr. Perfectly Fine."

This song is widely believed to be about Jonas, and the chorus goes like this:

"Hello, 'Mr. Perfectly fine' / How's your heart after breakin' mine? / Mr. 'Always at the right place at the right time,' baby / Hello, Mr. 'Casually cruel' / Mr. 'Everything revolves around you' / I've been Miss Misery since your goodbye / And you're 'Mr. Perfectly fine'"

The sentiment was pretty clear, but this didn't stop Turner—then ostensibly happily married to Jonas—from posting about the song on Instagram Stories at the time, writing, "It's not NOT a bop" and tagging Swift.

The latter reposted it, adding, "forever bending the knee for the [crown emoji] of the north," referring to Turner's breakout role in Game of Thrones.

Anyway, all this to say that Turner and Swift were spotted enjoying a girls' night on the town this week, when they shared a dinner at Via Carota. They were photographed all smiles and arm in arm on the city streets, both looking utterly stunning.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Taylor dressed in theme for her "1989" re-recorded era in an orange mini dress with a blue max denim maxi coat from EB Denim, the same brand that made her VMAs after-party look. She accessorized her look with a pair of dark brown croc-print knee-high boots from Reformation, which are (somehow) still in stock on the brand's website. Turner opted for an all-gray ensemble.

Twitter users were absolutely delighted by this instantly iconic pop culture moment.

"they knew they had the chance to do the funniest thing ever," said one person.

"oh don’t end that jonas brother like that taylor," wrote someone else.

"Sophie said I’m gonna go be friend with my exes ex real fast she kinda iconic for that," commented another.

I'm. OBSESSED.