Taylor Swift Was Worried Her Fame Would "Scare" Travis Kelce "Away" When They Started Dating, Source Claims
It was reportedly an issue in her relationship with Joe Alwyn.
Taylor Swift is one of the most famous people on the planet, which is amazing, but also presents some challenges—especially when it comes to dating.
Because of her insane level of fame, Swift was reportedly worried when she first started dating Travis Kelce, wondering whether the amount of attention she's constantly receiving would put him off pursuing a relationship with her.
"His life has changed significantly with the increased public attention," a source told Us Weekly in the latest issue. "Taylor was worried that bringing Travis into her world would scare him away, but he embraced it and handled it so well."
But the Chiefs tight end has been incredibly understanding about it all, and has shown himself to be one of Swift's most faithful supporters (which you'll know is a hard thing to do if you've ever met a Swiftie).
For example, speaking to Extra in April, Kelce said he welcomed the "challenge" of dealing with the insane amount of attention their relationship attracts. "I love a good challenge. I get excited for a challenge. Something that I haven't done before is something that really makes me focus," he said. "And there's something about that that I got a love for."
According to Us Weekly's source, Kelce's philosophical approach to her fame "made her fall in love with him even more."
Meanwhile, another source told the magazine, "Travis was a star before Taylor, but this has catapulted him to a household name. He has been handling it the best he can. He’s always had good people around him."
Another reason Swift may have carried some fear around her new boyfriend struggling with her fame is that her previous relationship with Joe Alwyn reportedly suffered over this issue.
"Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public," a source said after the two broke up. "The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart."
Thankfully, Kelce actually loves the attention—as evidenced by his chanting of "Viva Las Vegas" post-Super Bowl, and his recent stage debut at the Eras Tour in London. Long live the magic they make!
