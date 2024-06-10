Jason Kelce Calls Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Level of Celebrity “Crazy,” and Says with That Level of Fame “You Can’t Be a Normal Person”

The Kelce family was famous even before younger brother Travis began dating Taylor Swift last year, but Swift—and, as a result, the Kelce family—now is famous on a completely different level. It’s an echelon of fame Jason Kelce calls “crazy,” telling the “Whiskey Ginger” podcast that with that level of celebrity, the possibility of being a normal person goes out the window.
The Philadelphia Eagles center, who announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this year, said that, of their family’s fame, “Travis and Taylor have taken it to another level.” He added “That’s a whole other side of it. [His wife] Kylie and I think we have it bad, and then we go hang out with one of them for a second. This is a whole other situation here—you can’t be a normal person at that point.”
The Kelce family is made up of parents Donna and Ed and brothers Jason and Travis, who also plays in the NFL (no chance you weren’t aware of that fact) as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Jason said that the 2023 Amazon Prime documentary Kelce elevated the family’s level of fame, but nothing like when Swift entered their lives. He admitted that Kylie was “a little but uncomfortable” with “how much it’s become.”
“Our family’s out there, people know what our kids look like,” Jason said of his and Kylie’s three daughters. “We’ve tried to retract from that a little bit. But I think she enjoys the fact that she gets to go and do charitable outings, she gets to give back to the community, she gets to do clinics with little girls with field hockey.” Jason added that Kylie “enjoys that aspect” of fame but is more “hesitant” when it comes to other areas of celebrity, adding that “it’s hard to always be available.”
Not all moments of the Kelce family’s superstardom has been positive—back in February, Jason appeared on Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast, “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” and discussed some of the “drawbacks” Travis has had to deal with, including having to “completely move out of his house.” He explained that, in regards to Travis’ former home, “people were just staying by his house,” so he moved for “safety reasons”: “The first day he moved in the new house, a gated community, somebody knocks on the back door—a window—of the house,” Jason said.
But, as Jason said on the “Whiskey Ginger” podcast, “I think more often than not, it’s such an awesome interaction whenever you’re doing that stuff,” he said. “The vast majority of people are beyond respectful and appreciative. You realize that we’re in a position of great fortune to be where we’re at, and it’s all because of these people that are really, really big fans.” (But seriously, fans, stay off the property, mmmkay?)
In an interview with ABC News, Travis opened up about his life in the limelight, telling the outlet “When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect of life that much easier. I’ve always been a very grounded guy, you know. It might not come off like that when I’m playing football, but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person.”
And maybe a little bit normal, too?
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
