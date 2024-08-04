Taylor Swift Honors Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson and Katie Ledecky During Paris Summer Olympics

Taylor Swift paid homage to three iconic American athletes during this year's 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, the singer narrated a brand new promotional video for NBC Olympics, highlighting three of this year's Summer Games stars: Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Katie Ledecky.

The clip begins with a quote from the incomparable Coco Chanel: "Every day is a fashion show and the world is your runway."

Meanwhile, Swift's hit song "Style" appropriate plays in the background.

"Never be afraid to show them who you are, especially when the whole world is watching," Swift can be heard saying, as clips of Biles, Richardson and Ledecky competing in this year's Games play on screen.

"Because there is no way to be the best," Swift continues. "No way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow."

"Never be afraid to show them who you are...especially when the whole world is watching." -@taylorswift13Katie. Sha'Carri. Simone. They'll never go out of style.Primetime in Paris: Tonight at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/uc9ZZ9wGuTAugust 3, 2024

As clips of the three athletes competing, interacting with fans and even finding time to themselves among the chaos of the Olympics play on, Swift continues to narrate.

"You do what you love. You love what you do," she says. "You believe in your style, whatever it is.

"Katie. Sha’Carri. And Simone," she adds. "Three American stars. Three different visions of greatness. Tonight, in Paris."

Chills, people. Chills!

All three Olympic athletes have medaled at this year's Olympic Games. Biles has taken home three gold medals, becoming the oldest gymnast to win gold (at just 27 years of age) and the most decorated American gymnast of all-time. GOAT status.

Ledecky became the most decorated female Olympian from the United States after winning her ninth gold medal. And because she's just that good, she also became the first woman ever to four-peat in an individual Olympic event (and the second swimming ever to do so, behind Michael Phelps).

Not to be outdone, Richardson solidified her Olympics comeback after she won silver in the 100 meters race.

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) A photo posted by on

Not only have the three Olympians successfully competed on the world's largest stage, they have solidified themselves as inspirational role models to the next generation of athletes.

Biles has been normalizing and de-stigmatizing mental health care, talking openly and candidly about how she has managed to incorporate regular therapy sessions into her daily Olympics routine.

“I feel a lot more free, especially going to therapy and doing those sessions so that physically and mentally I feel better, and I know that's an important part of my routine," she told TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb for her podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb . "So just staying on top of that, it lightens the load a lot."

And Richardson represents true resiliency, after climbing her way back to the Olympics stage after she was not selected for Team USA's 4x100 relay team, was suspended for a month following the 2021 Olympic trials, and dealt with the death of her biological mom.

Richardson went on to win two gold medals in August 2023 at the World Athletics Championships and after running the fourth-fastest women's 1000 time in history at the Miramar Invitational.

Legends.