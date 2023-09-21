Martinis, Caviar, and "The Best Time": Inside Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift’s NYC Night Out

Via Carota will never be the same.

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Gabriella Onessimo
Newly single and equally thriving, Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift enjoyed a girl’s night out in New York City on Tuesday, making stops at Via Carota in the West Village for dinner and Temple Bar for late-night drinks. Good luck scoring a reservation.

According to a lucky onlooker who shared their account with Entertainment Tonight, Turner arrived at Via Carota first as Swift later emerged with two other friends, greeting each other with hugs. "They seemed to be having the best time – they were laughing and chit chatting with the waitstaff and drinking martinis," said the source.

Both Turner and Swift were in highly-publicized relationships with Joe Jonas—Turner called it quits with her soon-to-be ex-husband last month—but that doesn’t seem to hold weight in their friendship, as the two stars were seen linked arm-in-arm after leaving dinner. “Sophie doesn't care that Taylor dated Joe…it was so long ago and in the past,” another source told Entertainment Tonight. “Taylor has a good time when she's with Sophie and they enjoyed some fun girl time together last night."

Swift was spotted in a casual denim trench coat from EB Denim paired with a red tunic dress and Reformation croc boots. Turner stunned in a metallic halter top and sleek office-ready slacks, later covering up with a vintage crew neck sweater. Spilled by another source to Page Six, the stars reportedly spent two hours at Temple Bar, enjoying more martini rounds and elegant caviar bites before calling it a night.

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Backgrid)
