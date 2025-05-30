Taylor Swift's had a privacy sign on her door since the 2025 Super Bowl. She's only been spotted a handful of times, usually on low-key dates with Travis Kelce. But on May 29, the she finally returned to New York City. Her first stop? Via Corota, a.k.a. the beloved Tuscan-inspired restaurant just three blocks north of Cornelia Street (IYKYK), for a late-night bite with Dakota Johnson. In true Swift form, she was snapped by the paparazzi en route to her car. Photographer @JosiahWPhotos shared a video of the sighting on Instagram.

For her grand return to the West Village hotspot, the "Mastermind" singer sourced one of her favorite brands for off-duty occasions: Dôen, a celebrity-favorite dress label she's worn since at least her Folklore era. Just one week after she personalized the belted bag trend with the L.A.-based brand's Traveler Top and matching skirt, Swift continued her Dôen streak with the Benoit little black dress. The style was recently reimagined to feature a soft sweetheart neckline, ultra-slim straps, and a fitted bodice. Constructed from lightweight ramie (a linen lookalike), the LBD was mostly black, with a red, blue, yellow, and green pattern throughout. According to the website, it's a French block print straight out of the 1930s.

Taylor Swift returned to Via Carota in a Dôen dress and Christian Louboutin heels. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

DÔEN Benoit Dress -- Noir Wild Rose $298 at DOEN

Swift added a hint of Reputation-esque edge to the Dôen dress with a thick leather belt, courtesy of B-Low The Belt. Fittingly titled "The Phoenix," the black accent included gold hardware, plus double hanging chains. From there, the flowy A-line skirt stopped just below Swift's knee to reveal her strappy sandals.

To no surprise, the Grammy winner chose red-bottom sandal heels from Christian Louboutin—the same designer behind her custom Eras Tour footwear, including the mismatched ankle boots she wore during the 1989 section. Then, Swift tapped into the celeb-approved belt bag trend with her current go-to Balmain purse.

It's been a minute since Swift grabbed a bite in New York—five months, believe it or not. Her latest reservation was made on Jan. 17 at Nobu in the Financial District. Similar to her May 29 Via Carota look, Swift chose noir numbers, starting with an Area suit set and vintage Chanel earrings. Then, she slipped on one of her winter staples: over-the-knee boots from Chloé.

A month prior, she hit up Chez Margaux (also a Swift signature) in a cozy Fleur Du Mal LBD. The legend accessorized it with a $33,200 Cartier watch, a Simkhai crystal coat, and platform shoes from—you guessed it—Christian Louboutin. All this to say? Swift's Dôen dress is so on-brand for her New York nights.

Swift was last seen in New York City in January, when she wore a blazer mini dress and thigh-high boots for a family dinner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that Swift has returned to the Big Apple, it's only a matter of time before she steps out again. Since she's already dined at Via Carota, maybe she'll hit up Zero Bond, Chez Margaux, or The Corner Store this weekend. Fingers crossed some of her celebrity friends join her.

