Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Went on a Secret Trip to Nashville Together

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and three-time Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce reportedly took a secret trip to Nashville, Tennessee together.



A source told DeuxMoi that the couple enjoyed a “family-packed holiday” in the state's capital, where they enjoyed “family time, good food, and a whole lot of secrecy.”



“Taylor and Travis were super chill and kind," the source told the publication, adding that the pair first visited the Nashville’s Soho House.

“They snuck them in the employee entrance and into the dining room that was closed off with curtains," the source added. "The place was packed and no one had any idea.”



The source claims that the staff “closed the hotel restaurant that’s open to the public, and let Travis, Taylor, and their family play pool until they left.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift following Super Bowl 58. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the same source, the staff had “nothing but nice things to say about them."

"They were fun and low key," the source added.



According to the Daily Mail, after the pair spent time in Nashville they traveled to Pennsylvania to spend time with Kelce's family.

A source told the outlet that the Kansas City Chiefs player introduced Swift to his three nieces for the very first time—Bennett, Elliotte, and Wyatt. The couple also reportedly stayed at the Four Seasons before flying back to Los Angeles on Swift's somewhat-notorious private jet.



The couple also spent some well-documented time together in the Bahamas, while Swift enjoys time off from her history-making Eras Tour and Kelce enjoys the NFL off-season.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the couple is clearly enjoying some well-deserved time off, things are about to get busy for the famous pair. In less than two weeks, Swift is going to release her highly-anticipated album The Tortured Poets Department (out April 19).



As for Kelce, NFL teams with a returning head coach can officially begin offseason workout programs on April 15, meaning the tight end could theoretically begin preparing for the upcoming season shortly.



NFL training camps open sometime in mid-to-late July.