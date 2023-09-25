We’re Loving Watching This Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce RomCom Play Out

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

To say the internet is intrigued by Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance at Travis Kelce’s game yesterday is an understatement. (In case you somehow missed it, Swift unexpectedly showed up at Arrowhead Stadium, where Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the Chicago Bears yesterday, 41-10.) Swift—clad in Chiefs gear, no less, and a signature red lip—hung out in Kelce’s suite with none other than his mom, Donna, and the two looked like they were having a heck of a time together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speculation has ramped up to a fever pitch this past week that Kelce (who has high key been courting Swift for a couple of months now) and Swift were, indeed, dating, and yesterday’s appearance seems to confirm it all. Post-game, Swift left with Kelce, and the two were captured on video walking beside each other as they left Arrowhead. As they walked past it, “Swift smiled briefly at the camera and appeared to say ‘bye,’” People reports. “Kelce, dressed in a patterned two-piece outfit, also shot a smile and brief nod to the camera.” (Many have been quick to point out that Kelce’s outfit perfectly matched the color scheme of Swift’s upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album, which drops October 27.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Footage from the game, shared by Fox Sports on X (you know, the platform formerly known as Twitter), showed the singer smiling, cheering, and clapping, even at one point raising her hands in the air in excitement—potentially because Kelce, a tight end, scored an impressive touchdown with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. Kelce caught the ball in the back of the end zone, and after his touchdown, “Swift was seen jumping up and down in the suite,” People reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At one point, Us Weekly reports, Swift seemed to enthusiastically shout “Let’s f—cking go,” so it’s safe to say she’s a Chiefs fan now. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that he “felt a little bit of pressure” to perform with such a famous fan looking on, adding “I knew I had to get it to Trav…I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift’s appearance at the game comes just days after Kelce invited her to Arrowhead during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” podcast. A source told People that once Swift heard about the invite, she didn’t let her busy schedule stop her from accepting: “Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends,” they said. (The latter, in particular—Swift has been on a run of girls’ nights in New York City, hanging with Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, and, perhaps most notably, Sophie Turner—twice—in the past week or so.) “Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said ‘yes.’ She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday.”

After the game, the two drove off together in a convertible—a fitting end to a “love story” (get it?) that feels very much like a romantic comedy playing out in real time.