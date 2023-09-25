We’re Loving Watching This Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce RomCom Play Out

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
To say the internet is intrigued by Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance at Travis Kelce’s game yesterday is an understatement. (In case you somehow missed it, Swift unexpectedly showed up at Arrowhead Stadium, where Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the Chicago Bears yesterday, 41-10.) Swift—clad in Chiefs gear, no less, and a signature red lip—hung out in Kelce’s suite with none other than his mom, Donna, and the two looked like they were having a heck of a time together.
Speculation has ramped up to a fever pitch this past week that Kelce (who has high key been courting Swift for a couple of months now) and Swift were, indeed, dating, and yesterday’s appearance seems to confirm it all. Post-game, Swift left with Kelce, and the two were captured on video walking beside each other as they left Arrowhead. As they walked past it, “Swift smiled briefly at the camera and appeared to say ‘bye,’” People reports. “Kelce, dressed in a patterned two-piece outfit, also shot a smile and brief nod to the camera.” (Many have been quick to point out that Kelce’s outfit perfectly matched the color scheme of Swift’s upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album, which drops October 27.)
Footage from the game, shared by Fox Sports on X (you know, the platform formerly known as Twitter), showed the singer smiling, cheering, and clapping, even at one point raising her hands in the air in excitement—potentially because Kelce, a tight end, scored an impressive touchdown with seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. Kelce caught the ball in the back of the end zone, and after his touchdown, “Swift was seen jumping up and down in the suite,” People reports.
At one point, Us Weekly reports, Swift seemed to enthusiastically shout “Let’s f—cking go,” so it’s safe to say she’s a Chiefs fan now. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that he “felt a little bit of pressure” to perform with such a famous fan looking on, adding “I knew I had to get it to Trav…I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.”
Swift’s appearance at the game comes just days after Kelce invited her to Arrowhead during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” podcast. A source told People that once Swift heard about the invite, she didn’t let her busy schedule stop her from accepting: “Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends,” they said. (The latter, in particular—Swift has been on a run of girls’ nights in New York City, hanging with Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, and, perhaps most notably, Sophie Turner—twice—in the past week or so.) “Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said ‘yes.’ She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday.”
After the game, the two drove off together in a convertible—a fitting end to a “love story” (get it?) that feels very much like a romantic comedy playing out in real time.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Kim Kardashian Debuted Her Most Daring Hairstyle Yet
It’s buzz cut season.
By Sophia Rivka Vilensky
-
Why Olivia Rodrigo Swears By Writing "Morning Pages"
She learned about the creative process from the book 'The Artist's Way.'
By Alicia Lutes
-
Unpacking the Breakup Between 'Love Is Blind' Couple Aaliyah and Uche
Let's discuss the most dramatic twist of the franchise so far.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Taylor Swift is at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Game in Kansas City—With His Mom, Donna
Well, that clears that up.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jason Kelce Jokes Taylor Swift and His Brother Travis Are "100%" Dating, Sends Internet Into a Frenzy
He WAS joking.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Joe Jonas' Exes Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Just Went Out for Dinner in NYC
Goodbye, Mr. Perfectly Fine!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
You Can Shop Taylor Swift’s Coat from Her Powerhouse NYC Dinner Last Night
Fall is coming…
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Says She Looked "Constipated" Compared to Taylor Swift at the VMAs
What did we say about negative self-talk, please?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Adorably Fangirled Over Each Other as They Accepted Their Respective VMAs
Cutest.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Freaked the Heck Out Amid NSYNC's Surprise VMAs Reunion
Relatable x100000.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Joe Alwyn Just Shared a Glimpse Into His Life Post-Taylor Swift
Looks like he's having a nice time!
By Iris Goldsztajn