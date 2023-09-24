Taylor Swift is at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Game in Kansas City—With His Mom, Donna

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The “are they or aren’t they?” dating rumors have been swirling all week when it comes to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce—and if NFL Sunday is any indication, it seems to be they very much are.

Swift was spotted in Kansas City at a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, where she was, per People, spotted in Kelce’s suite. (Here’s some video proof for you.) The Chiefs played the Chicago Bears, but who cares about that? Swift was in the building, and not just in the building, but wearing a red-and-white Chiefs jacket and clapping next to Kelce’s mother, Donna. “At one point, Swift even raised her hands up in the air in excitement,” People reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And to think it all started with a friendship bracelet that Kelce gave to Swift, on which he wrote his phone number. Flash forward to Thursday: during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, host Pat McAfee asked Kelce if he wanted to “expand upon” his potential relationship which is “being talked about by the whole entire world right now.”

Kelce didn’t confirm anything, but he admitted that he “threw the ball in her court.” He continued, “I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [where Swift took her Eras tour earlier this summer]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelce’s brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, spoke the day prior on DeCamara & Ritchie on Audacy’s SportsRadio 94 WIP, telling the hosts “I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. Having said that, man, I think they’re doing great, and I think it’s all 100 percent true, and I hope this thing goes a mile—no, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening.”

After attending her show in Kansas City, he spoke on his and Jason’s podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” sharing how he hoped to meet her and exchange phone numbers after the show. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.” He added that he was “a little butthurt” that his plan went awry.

(Image credit: Getty Images)