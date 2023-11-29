Taylor Swift's Devastating Breakup Song About Joe Alwyn Is Finally on Spotify

Swifties across the globe are celebrating today. Not only was Taylor Swift named Spotify's Global Top Artist in 2023, but as a reward for her fans, she finally released You're Losing Me on Spotify.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting this song since it was included on the "Late Night Edition" CD of her 2022 album Midnights, and in a digital version available exclusively on her website store. You're Losing Me is the latest of her vault tracks, co-written by her long-time collaborator, Jack Antonoff.

Swift announced the news in an Instagram post:

“Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious. So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put “You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)” on streaming… so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now.”

It's a wonderful reward for fans, but what would've happened to the song if she hadn't won Global Top Artist?!

You're Losing Me is believed to be Swift's point of view in her breakup with British actor Joe Alwyn. The pair dated for six years, first in secret and then publicly, with the relationship ending in April.

The song discusses the pain of watching a relationship unravel and seeing your partner distance themselves from you. The person is left with the difficult task of ending a relationship that already feels over, yet still needs that final conversation.

This is similar to sources that said the breakup had been instigated by Swift following Alwyn being distant and quiet. It apparently occurred right before she went on tour, which means the breakup may have happened before this song was written, and thus served as inspiration.

One lyric in particular has hit home for fans, "And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser."

Swift has always struggled with being the nice girl, as discussed in her documentary, Miss Americana. Given that the couple were together for six years, it isn't strange to imagine that the subject of marriage came up, and somehow left Swift feeling like Alwyn wouldn't want to marry her.

Interestingly enough, this is Swift's second song to include her own heartbeat (the first is Wildest Dreams) which may further indicate a personal connection to the lyrics, as it is literally her heart that is breaking.

So perhaps this is a further insight into her breakup with Alwyn, although it feels slightly less sad now that we can watch her modern-day fairytale unfold with Travis Kelce!