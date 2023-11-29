Taylor Swift's Devastating Breakup Song About Joe Alwyn Is Finally on Spotify

Swifties across the globe are celebrating today. Not only was Taylor Swift named Spotify's Global Top Artist in 2023, but as a reward for her fans, she finally released You're Losing Me on Spotify.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting this song since it was included on the "Late Night Edition" CD of her 2022 album Midnights, and in a digital version available exclusively on her website store. You're Losing Me is the latest of her vault tracks, co-written by her long-time collaborator, Jack Antonoff.
Swift announced the news in an Instagram post:
“Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious. So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put “You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)” on streaming… so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now.”
It's a wonderful reward for fans, but what would've happened to the song if she hadn't won Global Top Artist?!
You're Losing Me is believed to be Swift's point of view in her breakup with British actor Joe Alwyn. The pair dated for six years, first in secret and then publicly, with the relationship ending in April.
The song discusses the pain of watching a relationship unravel and seeing your partner distance themselves from you. The person is left with the difficult task of ending a relationship that already feels over, yet still needs that final conversation.
This is similar to sources that said the breakup had been instigated by Swift following Alwyn being distant and quiet. It apparently occurred right before she went on tour, which means the breakup may have happened before this song was written, and thus served as inspiration.
One lyric in particular has hit home for fans, "And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser."
Swift has always struggled with being the nice girl, as discussed in her documentary, Miss Americana. Given that the couple were together for six years, it isn't strange to imagine that the subject of marriage came up, and somehow left Swift feeling like Alwyn wouldn't want to marry her.
Interestingly enough, this is Swift's second song to include her own heartbeat (the first is Wildest Dreams) which may further indicate a personal connection to the lyrics, as it is literally her heart that is breaking.
So perhaps this is a further insight into her breakup with Alwyn, although it feels slightly less sad now that we can watch her modern-day fairytale unfold with Travis Kelce!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Clearly Enjoyed Herself in Brandon Maxwell at ‘Candy Cane Lane’ Premiere in L.A.
In motion, the look comes even more alive.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Alicia Keys Has the Sweetest Take on Natural Beauty and Aging
"You get more beautiful as you get older."
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Tina Knowles Goes Full Mama Lion on Beyoncé Trolls: “I’m Sick of You Losers”
Celebrities flooded Knowles’ Instagram comments with support after she stood up for her eldest daughter.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
You Can Now Study "Taylor Swift and Her World" at Harvard University
Sign me up!
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Taylor Swift ALSO Declined to Perform at King Charles' Coronation, Book Claims
Yikes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Did NOT Announce 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' on Sunday Despite All the Signs Pointing to It
What does it mean???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift’s Friend Cara Delevingne Is the Latest to Join the Chorus of Support for Swift’s Relationship with Travis Kelce
Fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid voiced her approval of the couple earlier this month.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Obviously Super Compatible—Here's Why, According to Astrology
They're so harmonious.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce Just Revealed How He and Taylor Swift Started Dating—And Yes, Frankly, He Did Manifest It
Love. This. Life.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Fan Who Died Shortly Before Her First Brazil Eras Tour Concert Last Night
“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Parents Are Reportedly Going to Meet at the Next Chiefs Game
Big steps!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn