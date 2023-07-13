It should come as no surprise that the stars of the Prime Video series, The Summer I Turned Pretty have a tight-knit bond. They do portray teens who grew up together, after all. In case you haven't tuned in to the hit show yet, the series follows Belly (Lola Tung) during her annual trip to her family friend's beach house where she finds herself caught up in a love triangle with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Oh, and her brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) gets caught up in some beachside drama of his own.

After two seasons of filming, the four actors have formed a close relationship, just like their on-screen counterparts, but we wanted to see just how close. Ahead of season two's premiere, we sat down with Tung, Briney, Casalegno, and Kaufman for a game of "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?" For nearly 10 minutes, the crew joked their way through questions about each other's first jobs, favorite musical artists, and guilty pleasure movies.

Things even got a little bit heated when Casalegno asked the crew about how many languages he speaks. "Whatever you've been Duolingo-ing for two months, I don't care. It doesn't count," Briney interjected. Luckily, Kaufman came to Casalegno's rescue, joking, "You didn't say you were fluent, you just said you know of five languages."

To also hear about an epic prank they pulled on set, watch the full challenge, above, then tune in to season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty, on Prime Video out July 14.