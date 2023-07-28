Tiffany Haddish Reveals She's Had 8 Miscarriages in Candid New Interview

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiffany Haddish has opened up about an extremely difficult experience: She revealed she has had eight miscarriages in total.

In an interview with The Washington Post, details from the comedian's phone call with her doctor's office after she had one miscarriage were recounted (it's unclear whether the reporter witnessed the call or if Haddish later told him about it).

"Well, I’m going to be honest with you," she told the nurse who was asking her how she was doing over the phone. "This would be my eighth one. I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in."

Haddish also told the interviewer that she only talked with one friend about her experience of miscarrying, and mostly tried to process it by herself.

"I don’t want people saying: 'Are you OK? Are you all right?'" she explained. "Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds."

The actress also revealed that she has been thinking about adopting, even potentially taking in a five-year-old rather than a younger child, but that she still wavers because of her own difficult experiences growing up as well as her busy schedule.

Haddish is one of a handful of courageous celebrities who has spoken out about miscarriage or fertility issues more broadly in recent years, alongside Chrissy Teigen, Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union and many more.

Celebrities speaking out about difficult topics may seem innocuous, but has a huge potential to help people dealing with similar situations in their own lives, and I'm personally very grateful for these brave women.

For resources and information about miscarriage and your pregnancy journey, please visit the March of Dimes website.