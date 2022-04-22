Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reportedly Started IVF "Last Summer"

Things between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got serious pretty fast—they were that sure about each other.

The two had been friends for years before they started dating in January 2021, and Barker soon began getting tattoos of his belle all over his body to demonstrate his commitment.

One more important step they knew they wanted to take together was to have a baby, and they got started with IVF "last summer," according to a source who spoke to People.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster," the source said. "They never expected it to be as hard as it's been. It's been especially difficult for Kourtney. They still would love to have a baby. Travis is not putting any pressure on Kourtney though. He just wants her to be happy and healthy."

Kardashian got vulnerable about her difficult IVF journey on the newest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

She told mom Kris Jenner that her doctor's appointments had been "awful."

To the cameras, Kardashian said, "Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and like it hasn't been the most amazing experience..."

She also explained how upset it makes her that people are always saying she looks pregnant on social media. "Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's gained so much weight,' and I'm like it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through. The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause."

She added, "I think because I'm so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it's just like having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us."

She also revealed, "the medication also put me into depression."

Jenner made an incredibly important point, saying, "Even though Kourtney has three beautiful children, it doesn't make it hurt any less if you're trying to have a baby and you've been struggling."

The mom of six also revealed that she sadly had a miscarriage in 1994.

Kardashian shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, while Barker shares children Alabama and Landon with ex Shanna Moakler.