Viral TikTok Star Nara Smith Addresses the "Hateful" and "Spiteful" Comments She Gets Online

Nara Smith, the TikTok star who's gone viral for her made-from-scratch recipes for PB&J and bubble gum, receives a ton of hate online.

In a new interview for GQ along with her husband Lucky Blue Smith, Nara opened up about what it's been like fielding the more horrible comments she receives on her videos or on other social media platforms.

In particular, Nara explained, things got out of hand when she announced she was expecting her third baby with Lucky Blue, daughter Whimsy, who was born in April.

"People on Twitter had a field day, hating on us," Nara explained of the reaction online at the time. "I’d get screenshots of people saying insanely rude things—so hateful, and so spiteful. But in a weird way, I think it might have helped?" What she means by this is that she gained a bigger following after that.

One video that received particular attention was when she met her child's request for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich by making the bread from scratch, and cooking jam and roasting peanuts in the meantime.

"That was the first video that got really wild engagement," she told GQ. "People are really into the videos, or they hate them."

Elsewhere in the interview, Nara stressed that she doesn't make her videos as a way to tell people how to live their lives—it's just a combination of things she loves in her own life that she enjoys putting out there for people to see.

"In no way am I saying this is normal or this is something people have to do in order to be a certain way," she said. "Whether it’s a meal idea, or a home-cooked meal I’ve made my toddler, or my soothing voice, or whatever it is, I just put content out there to inspire people. Everyone can take whatever they want to from my content."

