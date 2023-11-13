Timothée Chalamet Pokes Fun at His Baby Face and Threatens to Steal Your Girl in NSFW 'SNL' Monologue

Timothée Chalamet is best known for his incredible dramatic acting, from his appearances in the likes of Dune, Call Me By Your Name, Little Women and Beautiful Boy—but the man has definitely got the comedy in him as well.

Another thing Chalamet is known for by the chronically online? The "Timmy Tim" rap he performed in high school, and which is now a YouTube smash hit.

To deliver his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, the actor combined his comedic chops with his hilarious rapping skills to perform an incredible musical number with SNL cast member Marcello Hernández, in which the two poke fun at the fact they have such baby faces. (For context, Chalamet is 27, and Hernández is 26, but both could be mistaken for being significantly younger.)

In this rap, the extremely catchy chorus goes, "I got a baby face, but my hips don't lie / Say I'm a bad kid? B****, I'm a bad guy / I got a baby face, but I'm hung like my dad / Trust me baby, this be the best you ever had" (as transcribed by NBC. Those last two lines then vary throughout the song.

Elsewhere, Chalamet raps, "I got a face like a young one, but the body of a dude / So hide your wife, hide your grandma too" and, "I got a baby face, and your girl at my crib / Trust me baby, I eat the b**** with a bib"

Chalamet and Hernández also rap about taxes and divorce to prove they're actually grown adults, and are later joined by fellow baby-faced man Kenan Thompson, 45.

Watch the full rap below, but you've been warned: It is absolutely NSFW.