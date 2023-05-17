Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are "Casually Seeing Each Other," Keeping It "Low-Key," Source Claims

As ever in the celeb gossip world, dating rumors are aplenty.

While we can never know for sure whether these alleged couples are truly an item until one of them confirms it publicly, sometimes the evidence can help us at the very least hypothesize whether the rumors are believable.

For example, right now, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship is looking like it might in fact be real, while the Kim Kardashian/Tom Brady rumors are looking pretty unfounded.

On the other hand, it is sounding like Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are actually together at the moment, but before we get too carried away, things are apparently very casual between them.

"Kylie and Timothée are casually seeing each other, but are trying to keep it low-key," a source recently told Entertainment Tonight.

"They are becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie wants to take things day by day and see where it goes. Her family thinks it's great that Kylie is doing her thing and they are supportive."

This echoes claims from another source, who said last month that the two were "keeping things casual."

Meanwhile, ET's source said, "Timothée loves that Kylie is such a hands-on mom and a boss. He appreciates her confidence and thinks she's incredibly beautiful."

As a reminder, Jenner is a mom to daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, both of whom she shares with her ex Travis Scott (AKA Jacques Webster).

As for how Scott feels about Jenner's new romance, the source said, "Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on, but they are still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be."

Jenner and Scott had an on-and-off relationship between 2017 and January 2023.