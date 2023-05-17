Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are "Casually Seeing Each Other," Keeping It "Low-Key," Source Claims

As ever in the celeb gossip world, dating rumors are aplenty.
While we can never know for sure whether these alleged couples are truly an item until one of them confirms it publicly, sometimes the evidence can help us at the very least hypothesize whether the rumors are believable.
For example, right now, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship is looking like it might in fact be real, while the Kim Kardashian/Tom Brady rumors are looking pretty unfounded.
On the other hand, it is sounding like Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are actually together at the moment, but before we get too carried away, things are apparently very casual between them.
"Kylie and Timothée are casually seeing each other, but are trying to keep it low-key," a source recently told Entertainment Tonight.
"They are becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie wants to take things day by day and see where it goes. Her family thinks it's great that Kylie is doing her thing and they are supportive."
This echoes claims from another source, who said last month that the two were "keeping things casual."
Meanwhile, ET's source said, "Timothée loves that Kylie is such a hands-on mom and a boss. He appreciates her confidence and thinks she's incredibly beautiful."
As a reminder, Jenner is a mom to daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, both of whom she shares with her ex Travis Scott (AKA Jacques Webster).
As for how Scott feels about Jenner's new romance, the source said, "Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on, but they are still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be."
Jenner and Scott had an on-and-off relationship between 2017 and January 2023.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kim Kardashian Got 100 Percent on a Law Midterm the Day Before Opening a SKIMS Pop-Up Shop
How does she do it???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How War Shifted Tetiana Poudel's Purpose
The Ukrainian-American was working at Spotify—and then Russia invaded her home country.
By Emily Tisch Sussman
-
Surprise: Helen Mirren Has Blue Hair
The actress debuted her new look at the Cannes Film Festival.
By Samantha Holender
-
Kim Kardashian Got 100 Percent on a Law Midterm the Day Before Opening a SKIMS Pop-Up Shop
How does she do it???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Said She'd Happily Trade Reality TV for Being an "Attorney Full Time"
Love that for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Responds to "Misconception" She's "Had So Much Surgery" on Her Face
Her comments are sparking a heated debate.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Explained Why She Hasn't Revealed Her Son's Name Yet
Seems fair, if not entirely relatable.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Does Not "Miss Her Old Face," She'll Have You Know
She looks great, which is not a reason to apologize.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Launched a Vagina Gummy and People—Doctors Included—Are Furious
Uh oh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Cropped Jennifer Lopez Out of a Selfie With Oprah, But It's Not What You Think
There's no beef there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
North and Saint West Just Landed Their First Movie Roles in the 'Paw Patrol' Series
OMG, so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn