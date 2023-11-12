Kris Jenner Seemingly Gives Her Stamp of Approval to Daughter Kylie’s Relationship with Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kylie Jenner—the youngest child of Kardashian/Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner—seems smitten with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, and it seems Kris approves. Page Six reports that the momager has given the actor her stamp of approval ahead of Chalamet’s hosting duties on Saturday Night Live last night.

Timothee Chalamet on SNL

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kris reposted a promotional video for his appearance via her Instagram Story yesterday, urging her followers to “Tune in to SNL tonight!” The outlet reports that “This appears to be the first time Kris has acknowledged her youngest daughter’s relationship with the Wonka actor since they began seeing each other.” Kylie and Chalamet were first romantically linked in April of this year and made their public debut in September at the third and final L.A. show of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

Kris Jenner at Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kris’ repost is especially poignant considering Kylie and Chalamet have kept pretty much completely silent surrounding their relationship. That said, in an October interview with WSJ Magazine, after an interviewer asked for Kylie’s thoughts on Chalamet’s film Dune, Kylie said, with a smirk, “I do love that movie.”

Kylie Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Timothee Chalamet on SNL

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After Chalemet’s SNL hosting gig concluded last night, Kylie joined him at the afterparty in New York City, People reports. TMZ reports that Sophie Turner, Dakota Johnson, and Jon Hamm were also in attendance.

