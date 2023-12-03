Timothée Chalamet Wore This Tom Ford Look When It Was -3 Degrees Celsius in Paris

Can we please extend Timothée Chalamet’s worldwide Wonka press tour for as long as possible? The statement-making outfits continued in Paris on Friday, when Chalamet hit the red carpet in yet another look from Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2024 women’s runway collection—this time a glittering sleeveless metallic sheer top featuring rows of layered sparkling threads paired with black pants, Page Six reports.
Even more respectable? Chalamet braved the temperatures for fashion, wearing the look when it was -3 degrees Celsius outside (that’s 26.6 degrees Fahrenheit so yes, below freezing). “It seems the star hasn’t been bothered by the cold as he skipped a shirt underneath his purple velvet Tom Ford suit in London earlier this week,” Page Six writes.
Speaking of the London look, Chalamet paired the suit with a custom Cartier necklace with a white gold base that included close to 1,000 precious stones, according to British Vogue. (Chalamet is a Cartier ambassador.) It took 450 hours to make (!) and the bespoke piece was made to fit precisely to the contour of Chalamet’s throat: “It’s beyond anything I could have dreamt,” he said.
In a separate appearance in London, Chalamet wore an Alexander McQueen pinstriped suit with a subtle peplum shape at the waist that fell into a short train at the back that is from the house’s Spring 2024 menswear collection. Before that, in Tokyo, Chalamet kicked off his press tour with a purple patent leather Prada pants and shirt set.
And while Chalamet has appeared without his girlfriend Kylie Jenner on hand publicly while promoting Wonka, TMZ reports that Jenner may be privately following him around the world as reports surface that she secretly flew to London (on her private jet, of course) and is now in Paris, as well.
“Perhaps the couple will make their big red carpet debut in matching Tom Ford looks soon enough,” Page Six writes.
Wonka hits theaters on December 15, and of the film Chalamet told People “I realized everything I’ve worked on [has had a] grounded seriousness to it, and here I had to loosen up and play, kind of like I did in high school, but I hadn’t done in 10 years or something,” he said. “That was the learning curve. But once it was in full swing, then it felt like we were cookin’.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
