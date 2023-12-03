Timothée Chalamet Wore This Tom Ford Look When It Was -3 Degrees Celsius in Paris

Can we please extend Timothée Chalamet’s worldwide Wonka press tour for as long as possible? The statement-making outfits continued in Paris on Friday, when Chalamet hit the red carpet in yet another look from Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2024 women’s runway collection—this time a glittering sleeveless metallic sheer top featuring rows of layered sparkling threads paired with black pants, Page Six reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even more respectable? Chalamet braved the temperatures for fashion, wearing the look when it was -3 degrees Celsius outside (that’s 26.6 degrees Fahrenheit so yes, below freezing). “It seems the star hasn’t been bothered by the cold as he skipped a shirt underneath his purple velvet Tom Ford suit in London earlier this week,” Page Six writes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of the London look, Chalamet paired the suit with a custom Cartier necklace with a white gold base that included close to 1,000 precious stones, according to British Vogue . (Chalamet is a Cartier ambassador.) It took 450 hours to make (!) and the bespoke piece was made to fit precisely to the contour of Chalamet’s throat: “It’s beyond anything I could have dreamt,” he said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a separate appearance in London, Chalamet wore an Alexander McQueen pinstriped suit with a subtle peplum shape at the waist that fell into a short train at the back that is from the house’s Spring 2024 menswear collection. Before that, in Tokyo, Chalamet kicked off his press tour with a purple patent leather Prada pants and shirt set.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And while Chalamet has appeared without his girlfriend Kylie Jenner on hand publicly while promoting Wonka, TMZ reports that Jenner may be privately following him around the world as reports surface that she secretly flew to London (on her private jet, of course) and is now in Paris, as well.

“Perhaps the couple will make their big red carpet debut in matching Tom Ford looks soon enough,” Page Six writes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)