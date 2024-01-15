Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Reunited to Watch the 'Mean Girls' Musical

Reunited and it feels so good!



On Sunday, Jan. 14, Amy Poehler posted a video on her TikTok account showing her going to the movies with her former Saturday Night Live cast members Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph.

The besties were going to see Fey's musical spin on her iconic 2004 film, Mean Girls.

In the video, the besties smile and wave at the camera while going up an escalator to a theater in what appears to be a mall and before posing in front of some Mean Girls posters. Poehler captioned the video: #meangirlsweekend

The trio have been friends for more than 20 years and have even appeared together in films, including the 2019 movie Wine Country and the 2015 film Sisters.



Earlier this month, Fey told Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist that she and Poehler often take a trip down memory lane and watch past SNL episodes when they're on the road for their "Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour."



“We love watching it together. If we're not together, we'll live text during it,” she said. “It's like someone who played sports, like, ‘Oh, I see. You know what? I bet this moved up from dress [rehearsal].’”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Poehler commented on her decades-long friendship with Fey and Rudolph, adding that it was Fey who taught her how to pluck her eyebrows when she was in her 20s.



"Tina and Maya, who I do baking with, we've all now known each other for 25 years almost," Poehler said. "Tina and I met in Chicago in the 90s, and the 90s was a different time, you know?"



In a 2022 interview with People, Rudolph and Poehler recalled how the trio of friends also met and bonded on the set of Saturday Night Live in 2011.



"Amy came in and it was like that scene in Grease when the Pink Ladies get to school," Rudolph told the outlet at the time. "She was a beloved comic and all the writers were like, 'Amy tell us everything!'"

"We had the same impression about each other because I was like, 'Maya is an SNL natural. Everything you need to do on this show, Maya can do it better than everyone,'" Poehler added. "I still agree with that opinion!"