Tina Knowles Gushes Over Granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter After Her BET Win
The 12-year-old won the YoungStars Award.
Tina Knowles is a proud grandma.
On Sunday, Tina's eldest granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter, had cause for celebration after she won big at the BET Awards. The 12-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z went home with the YoungStars Award, which goes to outstanding young entertainers.
"Congratulations my Blue Blue!" Tina wrote on Instagram.
"I marvel at your talent your beauty your intelligence but I am most proud of your kindness and down to earth attitude . Never attention seeking , just cool and chill as a cucumberr all the time."
Tina went on to praise Blue for her many talents, including sports, piano, painting and dancing, and said she had a "voice like an angel."
She concluded her sweet message, "Congratulations BIC you deserve everything you work hard to get. Thank you BET #betawards for this honor."
A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinaknowles)
A photo posted by on
Blue Ivy was nominated in the category alongside Bel-Air's Akira Akbar, The Deliverance's Demi Singleton, performer Heiress Diana Harris, Abbott Elementary's Jabria Mccullum, The Crossover's Jalyn Hall, Percy Jackson's Leah Jeffries, and rapper VanVan.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The little girl's mom Beyoncé also won on the night, taking home the Viewer's Choice Award for "Texas Hold 'Em."
At just 12 years old, Blue is already a multi-award-winning artist. At this year's BETs, she was ostensibly nominated for her appearance in the upcoming movie Mufasa: The Lion King, in which she voices Kiara.
Speaking about Bey and Blue's dynamic on the movie set, director Barry Jenkins previously said, "Beyoncé is this larger-than-life figure, but when she's working with her daughter, when she's in the room with her daughter, she's a mom first. So much of that energy bled into the film."
Blue already has a BET, which she won alongside her mom, Saint Jhn and WizKid in 2020 for their song "Brown Skin Girl." She also holds a VMA and a Grammy for the song's music video.
As for Tina, she's also grandma to Solange Knowles' son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., 19, and Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 7.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Paul Mescal Trained to Look Like a "Warrior" Not an "Underwear Model" in 'Gladiator II'
This shouldn't make sense, but it totally does.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The It-Girl Hair Style in Paris Right Now? A Wolf Cut
Equal parts edgy and easy.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' 2024 Training Camp Is Underway—Could That Mean More 'America's Sweethearts?'
Fans are clamoring for more of the hit Netflix docuseries and its lovable NFL dancers.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Tina Knowles Shares That Her Daughter Solange Was Conceived on the Nile River in Egypt
Had she been a boy, her name would have paid direct homage to the place of her conception.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Tina Knowles Defends Bonus Daughter Kelly Rowland’s Tense Exchange on the Cannes Red Carpet Earlier This Week, Praising Rowland’s “Beauty, Class, and Grace”
“On to bigger and better things.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Beyoncé Was "A Mom First" Working With Daughter Blue Ivy Carter on 'Mufasa'
This will be the pre-teen's movie debut.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Doria Ragland and Tina Knowles Hung Out at a Recent Sussex Event, Could Form New Momager "Clique" With Kris Jenner
OMG, they would literally be unstoppable.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Tina Knowles Defends Beyoncé’s Foray Into Country Music and Writes Cowboys Don’t Belong to “White Culture Only”
Forever the Mother of the Year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Spotted at the Annual Kardashian Christmas Party: Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Brought the Dance Moves
And that's not the only familiar face we noticed...
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Tina Knowles Goes Full Mama Lion on Beyoncé Trolls: “I’m Sick of You Losers”
Celebrities flooded Knowles’ Instagram comments with support after she stood up for her eldest daughter.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Refused to Quit Performing After Reading Hateful Comments About Herself Online—and Instead Buckled Down and Worked Harder
Beyoncé, reluctant to let her daughter dance onstage at all for the Renaissance World Tour, was “thrilled” at her daughter’s resilience.
By Rachel Burchfield Published