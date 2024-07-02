Tina Knowles Gushes Over Granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter After Her BET Win

Tina Knowles is a proud grandma.

On Sunday, Tina's eldest granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter, had cause for celebration after she won big at the BET Awards. The 12-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z went home with the YoungStars Award, which goes to outstanding young entertainers.

"Congratulations my Blue Blue!" Tina wrote on Instagram.

"I marvel at your talent your beauty your intelligence but I am most proud of your kindness and down to earth attitude . Never attention seeking , just cool and chill as a cucumberr all the time."

Tina went on to praise Blue for her many talents, including sports, piano, painting and dancing, and said she had a "voice like an angel."

She concluded her sweet message, "Congratulations BIC you deserve everything you work hard to get. Thank you BET #betawards for this honor."

Blue Ivy was nominated in the category alongside Bel-Air's Akira Akbar, The Deliverance's Demi Singleton, performer Heiress Diana Harris, Abbott Elementary's Jabria Mccullum, The Crossover's Jalyn Hall, Percy Jackson's Leah Jeffries, and rapper VanVan.

The little girl's mom Beyoncé also won on the night, taking home the Viewer's Choice Award for "Texas Hold 'Em."

At just 12 years old, Blue is already a multi-award-winning artist. At this year's BETs, she was ostensibly nominated for her appearance in the upcoming movie Mufasa: The Lion King, in which she voices Kiara.

Speaking about Bey and Blue's dynamic on the movie set, director Barry Jenkins previously said, "Beyoncé is this larger-than-life figure, but when she's working with her daughter, when she's in the room with her daughter, she's a mom first. So much of that energy bled into the film."

Blue already has a BET, which she won alongside her mom, Saint Jhn and WizKid in 2020 for their song "Brown Skin Girl." She also holds a VMA and a Grammy for the song's music video.

As for Tina, she's also grandma to Solange Knowles' son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., 19, and Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 7.