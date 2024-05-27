Tina Knowles Says Her Daughter Beyoncé Was "Shy and Got Bullied" as a Child

Tina Knowles is opening about her daughter Beyoncé's sometimes difficult childhood.

On Sunday, May 26, Knowles shared a video of a recent interview withVogue on her Instagram page, discussing her favorite memories of her children Beyoncé, Solange, and honorary third daughter, Kelly Rowland.

“Beyoncé, she was very shy and she got bullied a bit but the day that she stood up for someone—she didn’t stand up for herself she stood up for them," Knowles said at the time. “I’m getting emotional talking about it. I was just, I couldn't have been more proud of her.”

Knowles also recalled a moment when her daughter Solange was "singing a petition in school."

"She was only in like fifth grade and she was out getting petitions signed," Knowles explained. "So she's always been an activist."

A post shared by Tina Knowles A photo posted by mstinaknowles on

Knowles said her honorary third daughter Rowland was "always this kid that just tried to protect everybody."

"I have a memory of her with her best friend Barbara and her being a mediator and just being this little peacemaker," she added.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Knowles also added a moving caption to the nostalgic post, reminding us all that "each child is different" but they're "all so special."

"I believe kids are born with their personalities. My three girls all handled things very differently," she wrote. "Learn their personalities and respect the individuality. Never compare the negatives, always praise the positive differences and pay attention to the things that you can brag on about them. They love it and it encourages positive behavior."

A post shared by Beyoncé A photo posted by beyonce on

Now Knowles is not only a proud mother, but a proud grandmother of four who is making new memories with her daughters' children.

Beyoncé is the proud mom of three— daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir. Solange is mom to her 19-year-old son Daniel 'Juelz' Smith Jr., whom she shares with her ex-husband Daniel Smith.

"It’s the best. With grandkids you don’t have the pressure of taking responsibility for how they get to turn out, so you get to just indulge them and let them have noisy toys that drive their parents crazy," Knowles said during a recent appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna "It’s just the best. They are the best. My grandkids are all super creative and I just love them to death."