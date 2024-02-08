Tish Cyrus Says She Had a "Complete Psychological Breakdown" Before Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce

Tish Cyrus, mom of Miley and Noah, is getting candid about what deciding to divorce Billy Ray Cyrus cost her emotionally.

"I'm over 50, I'll be 57 this year. And when I literally was going through my divorce and trying to make that decision of stepping out of a 30-year marriage, I was terrified mostly," Tish said in an interview with People.

"And she really thought it was over," her daughter and podcast co-host Brandi Cyrus chimed in.

"No, I thought I was going to be alone forever," Tish agreed. "And that was one of the times that I had the crippling breakdown of anxiety. I joke about it and say I had a complete psychological breakdown. There were 30 days where I was not eating, sleeping, just felt like I was just coming out of my skin. And it was really scary."

Tish Cyrus poses with daughter Miley and ex-husband Billy Ray. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite how terrifying and difficult this decision was for her, Tish wouldn't take it back for the world, and she hopes she can be an example for other women who want to take a leap of faith like hers.

"I get why women are scared to leave, not only bad relationships, [but to] step into new careers and all these things. And I was literally terrified,” she said.

"I would love to just be this poster child for women our age and just be like, I promise you starting over sometimes is the best thing you can ever do. It's been great for me."

Tish and Billy Ray were married between 1993 and April 2022. They welcomed children Miley, 31, Braison, 29, and Noah, 24, together, and Billy Ray also adopted Tish' two children from a previous marriage, Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34.

Following their separation, Tish began dating Dominic Purcell, with the two getting engaged shortly after. They got married in a fairytale wedding in August 2023, but unfortunately there were undertones of family drama: Only Tish' children Brandi, Trace, and Miley were in attendance, with Braison and Noah appearing to boycott the event.

Whatever rifts are happening among the Cyrus gang, they sadly seem to be alive and well, considering Miley *forgot* to mention her dad Billy Ray in her acceptance speech at the Grammys this past Sunday. Welp, I hope they figure it all out soon.