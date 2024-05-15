Tom Brady Admits He Regrets How His Netflix Roast "Affected My Kids"

Tom Brady has some regrets about his recent Netflix roast.

While the former quarterback is always happy to laugh at himself, he doesn't love when it's his kids who are in the firing line—even if it's indirectly.

"I liked when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun," Brady explained this week on The Pivot Podcast. "I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids."

Some of the jokes made during the roast included jabs at ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's romance with her jiu-jitsu instructor, at Brady for un-retiring from the NFL and precipitating his divorce, and at Brady and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan breaking up while she was pregnant (which they didn't know at the time).

Brady and Bündchen share children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, while he and Moynahan share son Jack, 16.

Your morning reminder that Nikki Glaser dominated the #TomBradyRoast. pic.twitter.com/Cqm4t2ULYyMay 6, 2024

After the Netflix special was filmed, a source claimed that Bündchen was "deeply disappointed" by the whole thing. "As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted," the source told People last week.

Speaking on Pivot, Brady said, "It’s the hardest part about—like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize, 'I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The retired athlete says he's learned an important lesson from the roast, though. "It's a good lesson for me as a parent," he said. "I'm gonna be a better parent as I go forward, because of it, and at the same time I'm happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun."

He added, "If we're not laughing about things, we're crying."