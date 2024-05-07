Gisele Bündchen Is "Deeply Disappointed" by "Disrespectful" Jokes About Divorce in Tom Brady's Netflix Roast, Source Claims

Gisele Bündchen is NOT happy about jokes that were made during ex-husband Tom Brady's roast special on Netflix, which was broadcast over the weekend (and is now available for streaming).
The supermodel is "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show," a source told People.
They continued, "As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted."
In The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, Bündchen came up several times.
"Gisele gave you an ultimatum," Kevin Hart said (via People). "She said you have to retire or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it." (This is a reference to Brady "unretiring" from the NFL, which contributed in large part to his divorce.)
Brady was also mocked over Bündchen's new boyfriend (her jiu-jitsu coach), over "not being touched" towards the end of their marriage, and more.
The former quarterback and the model were married for 13 years, between 2009 and 2022, and share children Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11.
People's insider added that the timing of the special couldn't have been worse for Bündchen, as her home country currently faces a crisis.
"This past week, Gisele has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history," they explained.
"She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing."
According to BBC News, the floods have claimed at least 85 victims, with 150,000 having had to flee their homes. You can help the families affected by donating to World Central Kitchen or contributing to crowdfunding efforts.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
