Tom Brady Pays Sweet Mother's Day Tribute to Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan After Netflix Roast Drama

Tom Brady took a moment to honor the mothers of his children (and his own mom) on Mother's Day this past Sunday.

Brady took to Instagram to share a series of adorable family photos. These pictures variously showed his mother, Galynn Brady, as well as exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan, and the children they share.

"Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love," the retired NFL pro captioned the post.

Fans praised Brady for the message, with one writing, "You’re a class act Tom Brady! Your children will love you dearly for your kindness and respect of their mothers. Nicely done!"

The former quarterback shares son Jack, 16, with Moynahan, and children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Bündchen.

His Mother's Day post comes just days after some drama erupted over his Netflix roast special, in which guests made jokes about the end of his marriage to the Brazilian supermodel. These jokes included gibes at the model's boyfriend—who was her jiu-jitsu coach—and at Brady getting used to "not being touched" as their relationship broke down.

After the show was broadcast, a source claimed that Bündchen was "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show."

The insider added, "As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted."

Bündchen and Brady's marriage ended contentiously, as the model was forced to deny allegations that she cheated on her ex-husband, and publicly shared how difficult the separation had been.

There were also rumors that the two had clashed over Brady deciding to "un-retire" from the NFL, with a source telling Page Six in 2022, "There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids.

"They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind."

The model and athlete were married between 2009 and 2022, while Brady dated Moynahan between 2004 and 2006.