Travis Kelce Weighs In On Tom Brady’s Netflix Roast

Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift golden retriever boyfriend Travis Kelce has officially weighed in on former NFL quarterback Tom Brady's talked-about Netflix roast.

On Wednesday, May 8, Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, discussed the Netflix Is A Joke Festival's The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady during the latest episode of their hit podcast, New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce.

"Dude, oh my goodness. Man, that was unbelievable, first off,” Travis said. “Everybody involved, hats off. I have been in tears the whole, like, last day just watching the clips and everything. I wasn't able to actually watch it live, but I tell you this man: I commend everybody, because nobody seemed to get their feelings hurt.

"It just looked like everybody was having fun with it," the 3-time Super Bowl champion continued. "But at the same time, man, that s*** had me rolling because of how at everybody's neck people were going.”

"I mean it was pure entertainment and I was really happy they did it, but I just do not get the roast," his brother, Jason, added. "I do not understand why people do them.

"Because it's comedy!" Travis responded.

"Maybe I take myself too seriously," Jason went on to explain. "Listen, it was star-studded. The best part about it was how many just iconic NFL and celebrities of just immense stature that were there and not to mention just the entire patriots dynasty just showed up for Tom ... all of them together, that was the coolest part about it.

"That being said, I really don't f****** get it," Jason continued." I don't get why people do roasts. I don't get why it's a thing. 'Hahaha, yeah my family is ruined! It's so funny! Everyone is laughing, it's great! Yeah, we're all having fun, right?'"

Brady's ex-wife, model Gisele Bündchen, is reportedly "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show," a source told People .

Tom Brady and Andrew Schulz speak onstage during 'G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady' for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Many of the jokes aimed at Brady revolved around the end of the former Patriots quarterback's marriage and how he "lost" his family as a result of his desire to continue to play in the NFL, going so far as to come back from a two month retirement to play in the 2022-2023 season.

"I will say this man, all the football guys who got up there and cut it loose—(Julian) Edelman, Gronk, Tom talking to Goodell about the deflate gate ... it was so good, dude," Travis Kelce continued. "Tom was a good f****** sport about it knowing that he was taking some f****** aggressive strays, man."

Travis Kelce went on to list comedians he would want to roast him, should have ever happen, including Dave Chapelle, Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross and Nikki Glaser.

"If I was picking who to roast me, I would pick people that I would have no problem getting into a fist fight with," Jason added. "Like, family members. Like, dad can roast me but I would beat the f*** out of dad when the camera turned off."



Something tells us there won't be a Roast of Jason Kelce anytime soon.