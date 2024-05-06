Kim Kardashian Gets Savagely Booed While Addressing Tom Brady Dating Rumors for the First Time Publicly

For the first time publicly, Kim Kardashian addressed those Tom Brady dating rumors that swirled rampantly last year—rumors that began last spring after multiple outlets reported the two were getting to know each other while she searched for a vacation house near his in the Bahamas.

Kardashian was on hand to throw jabs at Brady for his Netflix roast, officially called “Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady,” which aired live last night from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Kardashian endured a savage spate of boos as she took the stage, leading her to pacify the rowdy crowd with an “Alright, alright,” before beginning her comments. “Several seconds later, the reality star was able to begin,” Us Weekly reports.

Kardashian being escorted onstage at Tom Brady's roast last night by Jeff Ross. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’m really here tonight for Tom,” Kardashian said, after leveling a joke at host Kevin Hart about his height, per People . “I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might.” (Well okay then...) She continued, “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape,” she joked, referencing her 2007 sex tape scandal.

Kardashian then went on to make a joke comparing Brady to her former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, and then went the O.J. Simpson route, telling the crowd “Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players,” she said, referencing her father, Robert Kardashian, an attorney who was part of Simpson’s famed Dream Team of lawyers during his 1995 double murder trial.

Brady, wearing sunglasses amid all the shade thrown his way at his Netflix roast. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kardashian—who is reportedly newly single after splitting from a different NFL star, Odell Beckham Jr.—then got a taste of her own medicine when Brady himself later took the mic at the roast. The quarterback made fun of Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, when he said “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad.” (Ouch.)

Turnabout was fair play, as Brady later leveled a dig right back at Kardashian about her ex-husband, Kanye West, with whom she shares four kids. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to Kardashian, Brady was roasted by multiple former teammates and friends, including Rob Gronkowski, Drew Bledsoe, and Nikki Glaser.