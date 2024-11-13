Tom Brady Admits He's "Screwed Up A Lot as a Parent" Amid Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen's Pregnancy

But he does his best.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with wife Gisele Bundchen and children Vivian and Benjamin after Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Brady has opened up about the mistakes he's made in parenting his three children.

"All the parents in the room know that being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have, and we screw up a lot. I've screwed up a lot as a parent," the NFL alum admitted during an appearance at the 2024 Fortune Global Forum in New York City (as shared by TMZ).

"I have three amazing kids that I just try to be—I try to just be dependable and consistent for them," he added.

Brady went on to explain that his parents always supported him growing up, and that he tries to do the same for his children now.

"To be a boy, [it] sucks to be Tom Brady’s son in so many ways," he said, adding, "My kids naturally are gonna be faced with their own challenges, and they gotta figure out how to overcome them, too, and I’ll be there to support them, a lot like my parents did, and I’ll be learning along the way with them."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two children together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brady shares son Jack, 16, with his ex Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with more recent ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Brady and Bündchen have made headlines in the past few weeks after news broke that the Brazilian supermodel was expecting her third child, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

One source told People that Bündchen was "excited to embrace this new chapter openly," after keeping her happy news under wraps for a while.

It was reported that the model made sure to tell Brady about her pregnancy before the news became public knowledge, but that didn't prevent the football legend from seemingly having a pretty emotional reaction to the world finding out.

Just hours after we all learned about the pregnancy, Brady posted an Instagram Story of a sunset, which he overlaid to the soundtrack of "Landslide" by The Chicks, and more specifically the lyrics: "Oh mirror in the sky, what is love? / Can the child within my heart rise above? / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?"

Brady and Bündchen were married between 2009 and 2022.

Tom Brady on Instagram

Tom Brady indirectly reacts to Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy news.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tom Brady / Instagram)
