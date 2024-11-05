Gisele Bündchen Is "Excited" to Celebrate Pregnancy "Openly" After She Kept It "Private for as Long as She Could"
Keeping it under wraps was difficult.
Gisele Bündchen is delighted to be expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, and even more so now that she doesn't have to keep the news private anymore.
She's "excited to embrace this new chapter openly," a source close to the Brazilian model told People this week.
Since the news became public, the mom-to-be has "received many positive messages and congratulations."
While Bündchen "wanted to keep [her pregnancy] private for as long as she could, doing so was starting to be a challenge," the source added.
News broke that the supermodel was expecting her third child just over a week ago.
As she waits for the baby's arrival, People's source says Bündchen is prioritizing her health, including continuing to practice pilates, as well as eating a balanced diet and meditating.
The model has "always taken amazing care of herself," per the insider.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The news of Bündchen's pregnancy was confirmed on Oct. 28, with a source telling People at the time, "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."
Soon afterwards, an insider told People of the happy couple, "They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year. She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth."
Bündchen also shares children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady, and is stepmom to the NFL alum's son Jack, 16.
The model and athlete were married between 2009 and 2022, and Brady seemingly had an emotional reaction to the news of his ex-wife's pregnancy.
Just hours after the rest of the world learned about Bündchen and Valente's pregnancy, Brady posted a cryptic Instagram Story, consisting of a photo of a sunset to the soundtrack of "Landslide" by The Chicks (originally a Fleetwood Mac song).
He shared the part of the song that goes: "Oh mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?"
Of course, fans soon made the connection between these lyrics and how Brady might have been feeling at the time, though he never confirmed either way.
Still, you'll be glad to know that the legendary quarterback was in fact alerted to Bündchen's news prior to it becoming public, per TMZ. Phew!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jennifer Lopez' Sister Lynda Poses With Violet Affleck at Yale
The two families are clearly still close.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
'The Diplomat' Season 2 Ends With a Shocking Death and Major Power Shift—Here's What It Means
Kate Wyler has herself a new enemy.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Rihanna Showed Off Her Glossy Waves With The Blunt Bob of My Dreams
Fall hair inspiration at its finest.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Tom Brady Posts Mysterious Message as Gisele Bündchen Pregnancy News Breaks
What does it all mean?!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Gisele Bündchen Is "Excited" About Her Pregnancy, And Is "Very Happy" With Joaquim Valente, Source Says
She's thriving!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Tom Brady Admits He Regrets How His Netflix Roast "Affected My Kids"
Ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was reportedly less than thrilled about it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Tom Brady Pays Sweet Mother's Day Tribute to Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan After Netflix Roast Drama
Fans praised the NFL alum for being a "class act."
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Gisele Bündchen Is "Deeply Disappointed" by "Disrespectful" Jokes About Divorce in Tom Brady's Netflix Roast, Source Claims
She's not pleased.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian Gets Savagely Booed While Addressing Tom Brady Dating Rumors for the First Time Publicly
Kardashian took part in Brady’s Netflix roast last night.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Gisele Bündchen Seemingly Drops Another Hint About the Truth Behind Her Divorce From Tom Brady
She recently referred to it as "an unhealthy relationship."
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Gisele Bundchen Is the Latest Celebrity to Weigh In on Becoming a Stepmother, Sharing Rare Comments About 16-Year-Old Stepson Jack
The supermodel joins the chorus of A-list stepmoms sharing their experiences this week.
By Rachel Burchfield Published