Gisele Bündchen Is "Excited" to Celebrate Pregnancy "Openly" After She Kept It "Private for as Long as She Could"

Gisele Bündchen is delighted to be expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, and even more so now that she doesn't have to keep the news private anymore.

She's "excited to embrace this new chapter openly," a source close to the Brazilian model told People this week.

Since the news became public, the mom-to-be has "received many positive messages and congratulations."

While Bündchen "wanted to keep [her pregnancy] private for as long as she could, doing so was starting to be a challenge," the source added.

News broke that the supermodel was expecting her third child just over a week ago.

As she waits for the baby's arrival, People's source says Bündchen is prioritizing her health, including continuing to practice pilates, as well as eating a balanced diet and meditating.

The model has "always taken amazing care of herself," per the insider.

The news of Bündchen's pregnancy was confirmed on Oct. 28, with a source telling People at the time, "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."

Soon afterwards, an insider told People of the happy couple, "They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year. She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth."

Bündchen also shares children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady, and is stepmom to the NFL alum's son Jack, 16.

The model and athlete were married between 2009 and 2022, and Brady seemingly had an emotional reaction to the news of his ex-wife's pregnancy.

Just hours after the rest of the world learned about Bündchen and Valente's pregnancy, Brady posted a cryptic Instagram Story, consisting of a photo of a sunset to the soundtrack of "Landslide" by The Chicks (originally a Fleetwood Mac song).

He shared the part of the song that goes: "Oh mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?"

Of course, fans soon made the connection between these lyrics and how Brady might have been feeling at the time, though he never confirmed either way.

Still, you'll be glad to know that the legendary quarterback was in fact alerted to Bündchen's news prior to it becoming public, per TMZ. Phew!