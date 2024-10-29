Tom Brady Posts Mysterious Message as Gisele Bündchen Pregnancy News Breaks
What does it all mean?!
Tom Brady has responded to Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy news—well, sort of.
Hours after news broke that the NFL alum's ex-wife was expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, Brady took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of a beautiful sunset in Los Angeles. He overlaid the photo with the song "Landslide" by The Chicks, which is a cover of the original by Fleetwood Mac. Specifically, he shared the part of the song that goes:
"Oh mirror in the sky, what is love?
"Can the child within my heart rise above?
"Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?"
Essentially, it's kind of hard not to make the link between these particular lyrics and what's happening in Brady's life right now. Indeed, how will he sail through the changing ocean tides?!
While it would make sense for Brady to be feeling some type of way knowing that the supermodel is really, really moving on from their life together, you'll be glad to hear that he reportedly did know about it all before the rest of the world.
TMZ reports that Bündchen made sure to inform her ex that she was expecting her third child before everyone else found out.
This will be the Brazilian model's third child overall, her first with Valente. She and Brady share children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, while the former football star is also dad to son Jack, 16, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
The ex-spouses tied the knot in 2009 and divorced in 2022, in small part because of Brady's decision to unretire from the NFL.
As for Bündchen and Valente, "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source told People. Aww!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
