Here's Why Tom Holland Googles His Girlfriend Zendaya

Turns out, actor Tom Holland searches his girlfriend's name online almost as much as we do.

While appearing on the latest episode of Samah Dada’s On The Menu podcast, the actor admitted that the last person he "googled" was "actually Zendaya."

"The last thing I googled was actually Zendaya,” Holland said at the time. “I’m not on [social media], and I delete it when I’m not using it. So, sometimes, like, it's more of a bit of an anxiety thing, but I'll check to see if everything's good and to make sure we're all cool."

The Spider-Man star went on to explain that from time-to-time he'll "give her a little Google and look [through] the news."

"And I'm like, 'She's good,'" he added.

While the idea of a Hollywood A-lister googling his own romantic partner might be surprising, what's not is the fact that Holland is wildly protective of his Euphoria star girlfriend. Just recently, the actor went viral after he protected Zendaya from a swarm of paparazzi.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While enjoying a date night in New York City on Oct. 24, Zendaya was swarmed by fans and photographers after the pair stepped out of their respective vehicle.

After he was briefly separated from his girlfriend—who kindly stopped to sign some autographs—Holland returned to Zendaya and attempted to hold her hand and guide her through the growing crowd. When photographers refused to move, Holland told them to "give us a little space" and politely moved them out of the way so the couple could continue walking into the restaurant.

A clip of the interaction quickly went viral on social media, sparking a slew of comments praising Holland for how he handled the clearly overwhelming situation.

"Not only were they crowding her but they were trying to push him away. his reaction is valid," one fan wrote via TikTok.

"TOM HOLLAND THE MAN THAT YOU ARE 🧎‍♂️🧎‍♂️🧎‍♂️" another wrote.

"He’s doing a better security job than actual security," another commented.

@favspopculture Tom Holland rescues Zendaya from autograph seeking crowd as they step out in New York tonight ♬ APT. - ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

In a 2023 interview with Elle, Zendaya opened up about life under the spotlight and what her and her boyfriend's fame means for their relationship.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love," she told the publication at the time.

"But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide," she continued. "That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”