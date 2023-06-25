Zendaya Fell in Love with Tom Holland Over a Broken Door

Who would have thought that solid carpentry skills could help Tom Holland woo Zendaya? It’s true, he says—and that fixing her door led to love.

“Carpentry is something I just really enjoy,” he says, per Us Weekly . “I made my mum’s kitchen table. I made my mum’s office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse with my granddad. I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship.”

Holland’s helpfulness apparently impressed Zendaya: “I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken,” he says. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love.”

The two starred in three Spider-Man movies together, released between 2017 and 2021. “It definitely helps when the characters you’re playing are falling in love with one another,” Holland once said. “You can sort of blur the lines a little bit.” The couple’s relationship went public in July 2021 when they were photographed kissing in a car in Los Angeles, finally confirming years of rumors of a romance that date back to 2017.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone. It’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

The pair are “serious and permanent,” an insider told Us Weekly last November. “They’re both in settling down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together.”