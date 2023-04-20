Tom Pelphrey Says Kaley Cuoco's Parenting Is "So Good" as They Adjust to Life With Daughter Matilda

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have only been parents to baby Matilda for three weeks, and already they sound like they've got this parenting thing down to a T.

What's more, they're so supportive of each other as they navigate this new experience, and it's truly beautiful to witness.

Pelphrey was recently interviewed by Access Hollywood and revealed what it's like adapting to life with Matilda, and how much he admires Cuoco as a new mom.

"Oh God, it's so cool. She's so good at it," he told the reporter.

"You know, it's like all the qualities that I love about Kaley times 100. She's so funny and she's so nurturing and easy and playful and loving… I mean, so loving. You know, it's beautiful."

Asked what it was like to have his first moment with his daughter at the hospital, Pelphrey said, "I just got chills again. My heart was just full, just so grateful. She was obviously in one piece and healthy and it's a miracle."

He continued, "It's just wild. I think you're almost in a state of happy shock, and then you wake up the next morning, you're like, 'Wait, yeah, that's ours!'"

I can't deal with the cuteness.

Recently, Cuoco's The Flight Attendant costar Rosie Perez confirmed just how happy the family of three is right now.

"[Kaley is] so happy," she said. "The love that you see in her for that child, and for Tommy—you know, 'cause I knew Tommy before I knew Kaley. And so it's just so wonderful."

The actress continued, "Because Kaley, all she ever wanted [was] for someone to love her and to be her partner, and I truly believe she has found that person. And now that they have a child—is just a testament to their love."

!!!!!!!!! Maybe love is not dead after all?????