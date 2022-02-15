Travis Barker Treated Kourtney Kardashian to a Lavish Disney-Themed Valentine's Day

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker started talking about marriage weeks into their relationship. Their engagement was the stuff of Hollywood movies, or fairytales, or Shakespearean comedies (not because it was funny, more because of the happy ending part). And their PDA game is unrivaled.

By now, it shouldn't come as a surprise that these two do everything on a bigger scale than your average person—but somehow my jaw still dropped to the floor when I saw what they cooked up for their Valentine's Day celebrations.

Ahead of St. Valentine's (via Cosmopolitan), Barker surprised his bride-to-be with—um—gigantic statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse staring lovingly into each other's eyes, surrounded by an entire bush of red roses (the couple's trademark). The display was finished off with candles and also suspended roses above head. Damn, I blew up a heart-shaped balloon for Valentine's Day and I was proud of myself?

On the day itself, Kardashian showed off a plate of heart-shaped waffles served on a plate that looks like it had Disney characters on it, with more red roses in the background.

She then shared the statues from different angles, including from above.

There was also a tower of gifts wrapped in red paper alongside, you guessed it, more red roses.

There was another gift wrapped in "vintage paper from the 1970s" (gorgey, jel).

Both Kardashian and Barker posted a photo from their engagement on their Instagram Story. Barker's read "I f****** love you @kourtneykardash" with a black heart. His fiancée reposted it with the caption "I F****** LOVE YOU" (but uncensored, obvs).

Of course, Valentine's Day was a whole-family affair. Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner sent her a whole-ass Vuitton bag (excuse my language). Over a picture of the monogrammed pink purse, Kardashian wrote "thank you mommy @krisjenner from the last runway collection from @virgilabloh" in honor of the late designer.

Plus, Kardashian took her adorable second son (third child) Reign Disick out for the occasion. Cute!!!

