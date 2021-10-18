Today's Top Stories
1
24 Hours With Diipa Büller-Khosla
2
The 2021 Book Releases You Don't Want to Miss
3
See Kate Middleton's Subtle Environmental Look
4
The Boots Brands Fashion Girls Are Obsessed With
5
Thrilling New True Crime Documentaries

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged!

This ring!!!

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, new york september 12 l r travis barker and kourtney kardashian attend the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by astrid stawiarzwireimage
Astrid StawiarzGetty Images

Congratulations are in order! Kourtney Kardashian and her partner Travis Barker are engaged, as the reality star and Poosh founder announced on Instagram. She captioned the post simply, "forever @travisbarker."

The engagement was adequately over-the-top, with the couple standing on a beach in the middle of what looks like a heart-shaped hedge of roses at sunset. Kardashian wore a backless black gown for the occasion, while Barker wore a characteristic black and white striped t-shirt. Us Weekly confirms that the photos were taken at Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara.

The couple had an equally lavish celebratory dinner afterwards with all their closest friends and family, many of whom kindly shared sneak peeks into the evening, like this drool-worthy Italian menu.

kourtney kardashian travis barker engagement dinner
Simon HuckInstagram

I know what you're all thinking: What about the ring?! Yes, yes, we glimpsed that too, and the diamond on it is as large as you'd expect. Here it is against Barker's face, for scale (thanks, Kendall Jenner).

kourtney kardashian engagement ring
Kendall JennerInstagram

Kim Kardashian posted a video of the happy couple kissing and laughing together (hardly a rare sight, but still adorable):

kourtney kardashian travis barker engagement
Kim KardashianInstagram

Meanwhile, Barker's daughter Alabama posted another sweet pic of the betrothed couple with the caption, "So happy for you guys I love u both! @kourtneykardash @travisbarker." Oh and hey look, here's that ring again.

kourtney kardashian travis barker instagram
Alabama BarkerInstagram

To top it all off, the couple headed up to a hotel room where the bed was strewn with rose petals in yet another heart shape. Ah, romance.

travis barker on instagram
Travis BarkerInstagram

Kardashian and Barker were first rumored to be dating back in January 2021, and have since been less than shy about sharing their more intimate moments with the world. Barker also got a tattoo of Kardashian's name, and they previously talked about making a lifelong commitment. Well, now it's official.

Related Stories
Kourtney & Travis Have Talked About Marriage
Travis and Kourtney's PDA Is Officially NSFW
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kate "Didn't Have Much Energy to Bond" With Meghan
Blake Lively Trolled Ryan Reynolds Again
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
See Kate Middleton's Subtle Environmental Look
Prince George "Adored" Seeing Dinosaur Fossils
Kate Middleton Borrows The Queen's Fashion Trick
Princes Charle and William "Competing" Over Causes
Lilibet May Be Christened in California After All
The Sweet Family Photos in Prince William's Office
Royal Family Members Can’t Eat Pasta or Potatoes
Prince George Is an Environmentalist, Too