Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order! Kourtney Kardashian and her partner Travis Barker are engaged, as the reality star and Poosh founder announced on Instagram. She captioned the post simply, "forever @travisbarker."

The engagement was adequately over-the-top, with the couple standing on a beach in the middle of what looks like a heart-shaped hedge of roses at sunset. Kardashian wore a backless black gown for the occasion, while Barker wore a characteristic black and white striped t-shirt. Us Weekly confirms that the photos were taken at Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara.

The couple had an equally lavish celebratory dinner afterwards with all their closest friends and family, many of whom kindly shared sneak peeks into the evening, like this drool-worthy Italian menu.

Simon Huck Instagram

I know what you're all thinking: What about the ring?! Yes, yes, we glimpsed that too, and the diamond on it is as large as you'd expect. Here it is against Barker's face, for scale (thanks, Kendall Jenner).

Kendall Jenner Instagram

Kim Kardashian posted a video of the happy couple kissing and laughing together (hardly a rare sight, but still adorable):

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Meanwhile, Barker's daughter Alabama posted another sweet pic of the betrothed couple with the caption, "So happy for you guys I love u both! @kourtneykardash @travisbarker." Oh and hey look, here's that ring again.

Alabama Barker Instagram

To top it all off, the couple headed up to a hotel room where the bed was strewn with rose petals in yet another heart shape. Ah, romance.

Travis Barker Instagram

Kardashian and Barker were first rumored to be dating back in January 2021, and have since been less than shy about sharing their more intimate moments with the world. Barker also got a tattoo of Kardashian's name, and they previously talked about making a lifelong commitment. Well, now it's official.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

