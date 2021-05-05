Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have talked about getting married, an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

"Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married," the source said.

"Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis," they added.

While news of the relationship didn't break until January—with the couple confirming it on Instagram the following month—Kardashian and Barker have been close friends for a long time, the insider noted. "Although the couple hasn’t been together for a while, they’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection. Kourtney's family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis," the source said. "The couple's kids get along great and that has made things much easier for them."

Kardashian and Barker have embraced the PDA on Instagram of late, with their posts inching ever closer to an NSFW rating. First, Barker shared a series of photos and videos to celebrate his girlfriend's birthday—including a video of Kardashian enthusiastically sucking his thumb. "I FUCKING LOVE YOU!" he captioned the post. "YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash."

Kardashian followed suit with a photo taken at Utah's Amangiri resort, in which Barker lifts her in his arms for a kiss, Kardashian wearing a string bikini and Barker shirtless in shorts. And the latest installment, courtesy of Barker? A video from their vacation of a scenic boat ride—during which Barker grabs Kardashian's butt. You kids! You keep me young!

