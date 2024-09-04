Travis Kelce Lets Slip His Sweet Nickname For Girlfriend Taylor Swift
The Kansas City Chiefs star also opened up about his memorable “Eras Tour” cameo.
While speaking about his memorable "Eras" Tour on-stage cameo, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce let slip the sweet nickname he has for his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift.
On Tuesday, Sept. 3, during an interview on the Rich Eisen Show , the 3-time Super Bowl champ talked about his London "Eras" Tour performance and, either purposefully or accidentally, referred to Swift by an assumed nickname.
"There was definitely that extra like, 'Wait, are you sure you want to do this?'" the NFL star said at the time, referring to his surprise on-stage appearance while Swift performed her hit song "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" in June.
"But she was so fun about it, and you know, I'm always down to have some fun on stage with Tay Tay," he continued, revealing his adorable nickname for Swift.
The tight end went on to share more details about his performance, including how his girlfriend (who knows a thing or two about selling out stadiums across the world) prepped him for his big debut.
"Taylor knew when the lights are on, I'm gonna have some fun," Kelce explained. "She put me in a position where I didn't have to do much for it to be a success. She put me in a really comfortable part of the show, and I was just there not to screw anything up."
Kelce went on to say that he "for sure" wanted to join his girlfriend on stage, and that he was mostly concerned about accidentally dropping Swift after he was tasked with picking her up and walking her to the prop couch on stage.
"That would have been the most embarrassing thing I could have ever done," he continued. "Just getting her to the couch was the hardest part."
In one July episode of Kelce's hit podcast New Heights, which he cohosts with his brother, retired NFL player Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce opened up about his biggest fear on the "Eras" Tour stage: dropping Swift.
"The one thing I told myself is, 'Do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor on your way over to this damn couch,'" Kelce said at the time. "The golden rule was do not drop Taylor, get her to the couch safely."
In late June, in a lengthy Instagram post after Swift completed the European leg of her history-making "Eras" Tour, the pop star commented on her boyfriend's on-stage cameo.
"I'm still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut," the singer wrote at the time. "Never going to forget these shows."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
