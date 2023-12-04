Wait—Did Vanessa Hudgens Just Get Married?

Congratulations are in order for Vanessa Hudgens, who married professional baseball player Cole Tucker in Mexico, multiple outlets report. The couple announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post this past February, writing “We couldn’t be happier.”

People reports that the couple exchanged vows on Saturday in Tulum, confirming speculation that the two had married after a photo surfaced on X of Hudgens posing on the beach barefoot in a casual white dress. Adding fuel to the fire, Hudgens’ former High School Musical costar Monique Coleman posted a video to her Instagram Story showing footage of a tropical setting in Tulum.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hudgens and Tucker first sparked dating rumors in November 2020 when they were seen holding hands in L.A. In the most 2020 meet cute we can think of, the pair met on a Zoom meditation group call and quickly fell head over heels. “I get on the Zoom, and I’m like, ‘Who is that?’” Hudgens said on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021. “I found him, and we started talking. If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

They’ve been forthcoming about their love for one another ever since: Tucker called his then-girlfriend “cool,” and said of Hudgens “She’s awesome. I love her.” Hudgens wrote on Instagram for Valentine’s Day this year that “Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During an April appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Hudgens spoke of how it felt to get engaged: “It feels amazing,” she said. “It’s so funny, I was talking about this with Cole…People are always like, ‘Does it feel different? [Do] things feel different [getting engaged]?’ That was always my question normally, but now I get to be asked it. And you know what, it actually does. There’s a sense of security. You feel so safe. It’s the best thing ever.” She added that she knew Tucker was “the one” very early on. “After our first weekend together, I called my sister and was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband,’” she said, adding that she was immediately drawn in by “who he is.”