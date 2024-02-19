Vanessa Williams Is Taking on One of Meryl Streep's Most Iconic Roles

The Devil Wears Prada is heading to the West End—and Vanessa Williams is playing Miranda Priestly.
After four seasons playing another iconic fashion magazine editor, Ugly Betty's Wilhelmina Slater, Williams is a natural fit for the role. (It's all too easy to imagine the actress declaring spring florals "groundbreaking" or complaining to a restaurant about her not-bloody-enough steak.)
As for the new stage production, which will debut in London in October, Elton John and Shaina Taub are behind the music and lyrics. The 2006 movie has become a cult classic in its own right, as has the 2003 novel that inspired it. So it's only fitting that it's being made into a musical, too.
There's no word yet on who will play Anne Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs. But Williams is sure to draw crowds matter who her costars are. Ugly Betty fans will easily be able to picture Williams delivering Priestly's iconic "that's all" dismissal of her executive assistant.
And while many fans know Williams best for her roles in Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives, she's a theater veteran, too. She earned a Tony nomination for Into the Woods and has also appeared in Broadway productions of Kiss of the Spider Woman and more.
Back in 2009, Williams told Entertainment Weekly that playing Wilhelmina Slater was her "favorite role of a lifetime." But could playing Miranda Priestly change that?
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
-
Maisie Williams Got Real About Why 'Game of Thrones' Made Her Feel "Lost"
"It's hard to even put myself back there and talk about how tough it was."
By Meghan De Maria
-
The Story Behind that Viral Photo of Prince William Meeting Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna-Bruce
The Prince of Wales allegedly made a serious gaffe.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Selena Gomez Shares Photos of Her Whirlwind Trip to Paris
"40 hours. Paris."
By Danielle Campoamor