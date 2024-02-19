Vanessa Williams Is Taking on One of Meryl Streep's Most Iconic Roles

The Devil Wears Prada is heading to the West End—and Vanessa Williams is playing Miranda Priestly .

After four seasons playing another iconic fashion magazine editor, Ugly Betty's Wilhelmina Slater, Williams is a natural fit for the role. (It's all too easy to imagine the actress declaring spring florals "groundbreaking" or complaining to a restaurant about her not-bloody-enough steak.)

As for the new stage production, which will debut in London in October, Elton John and Shaina Taub are behind the music and lyrics. The 2006 movie has become a cult classic in its own right, as has the 2003 novel that inspired it. So it's only fitting that it's being made into a musical, too.

There's no word yet on who will play Anne Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs. But Williams is sure to draw crowds matter who her costars are. Ugly Betty fans will easily be able to picture Williams delivering Priestly's iconic "that's all" dismissal of her executive assistant.

And while many fans know Williams best for her roles in Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives, she's a theater veteran, too. She earned a Tony nomination for Into the Woods and has also appeared in Broadway productions of Kiss of the Spider Woman and more.