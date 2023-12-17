There’s a Good Reason Why Victoria Beckham Hasn’t Told 12-Year-Old Daughter Harper About Her Breast Implants

There’s no question that Victoria Beckham is extremely close with all of her kids, including her only daughter, 12-year-old Harper. But there’s one part of her mom’s story that Harper doesn’t know—and it’s for good reason.
Beckham told Allure for its December cover story that she hasn’t told Harper that she has breast implants, and the reason is because she is trying to teach the preteen self-love. “If I’m honest, I wish I’d never [gotten implants],” Beckham said. “It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her. But we’re not there just yet.”
Beckham had her implants removed back in 2014 and has been vocal about regretting getting them, even writing in a 2017 open letter to herself for British Vogue “Don’t mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it—stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.”
And that is exactly what Beckham is trying to teach Harper to do—to celebrate her natural beauty. “[Yesterday Harper said] ‘I’ve got a gap in my teeth, Mommy. And I’ve got that little mole right here,’” Beckham recalled to Allure. “I’m like, ‘That’s your lucky gap.’ And Cindy Crawford is a family friend, so I said, ‘Cindy was told to remove her mole, and that mole is what makes Cindy Cindy Crawford.'"
Harper has long been obsessed with beauty—including (adorably) practicing on her dad, David. “Harper is obsessed with makeup, obsessed with beauty,” Beckham said. “We were driving past her favorite makeup store, Space NK, the other day, and David said, ‘Oh my goodness, your favorite store closed.’ It was so funny. She was like, ‘No, it’s fine, Daddy. Nobody panic. They’re just expanding.’”
Harper is also conscious of fashion and is observant about what her mom wears—and has worn in the past. “‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable,’” Beckham said Harper told her in a 2022 interview with Vogue Australia. “‘They were just too short.’”
In addition to Harper, the Beckhams have three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
As Buzz Builds for Her Latest Acting Role in ‘Palm Royale,’ Kaia Gerber Looks Like An Exact Copy/Paste of Mom Cindy Crawford While Out in NYC
Just as she no doubt talked modeling with her mom, she’s got her boyfriend, Oscar nominee Austin Butler, to commiserate with on the craft of acting.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
If Reports Are To Be Believed, a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement Might Be Imminent
“There’s talk the ring is being designed or could be in his pocket already.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Elizabeth’s Former Press Secretary Doesn’t Remember Her Being As “Glum and Boring” In Real Life As She Is Portrayed On ‘The Crown’
He gives a frank assessment of the performances of all three Queen Elizabeths: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Victoria Beckham Reveals She Was Bullied As a Child—and Is Urging 12-Year-Old Daughter Harper to “Be the Kindest in the Classroom”
“I’m so proud to raise a strong and caring daughter!”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
David Beckham Ruthlessly Shut Down Victoria's Claim She Grew Up "Working Class"
Oops!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Victoria and David Beckham Get Extraordinarily Candid About the Most Difficult Season of Their 24-Year Marriage
Of the rough patch, Victoria said it was “the most unhappy I’ve ever been in my entire life.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
David Beckham Proves There’s No Love Quite Like a Dad’s Love for His Daughter in Video Taken During Paris Fashion Week
The two stepped out together to attend the Victoria Beckham fashion show Friday.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Hilariously Takes a Jab at Her Mom’s (Lack of) Cooking Skills: “Mummy, You Can’t Even Make Cereal”
Savage.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
When They First Began Dating, David and Victoria Beckham Met Up in Parking Lots to Keep Their Budding Romance a Secret
“That’s not as seedy as it sounds,” she said.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
David Beckham Happily Lets Daughter Harper Apply His Makeup: “My Little Makeup Artist”
“Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Victoria Beckham Wore Navy to the Royal Wedding and David Looked Great, Too
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have just arrived at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. See their outfits here.
By Hannah Morrill