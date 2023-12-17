There’s a Good Reason Why Victoria Beckham Hasn’t Told 12-Year-Old Daughter Harper About Her Breast Implants

There’s no question that Victoria Beckham is extremely close with all of her kids, including her only daughter, 12-year-old Harper. But there’s one part of her mom’s story that Harper doesn’t know—and it’s for good reason.

Beckham told Allure for its December cover story that she hasn’t told Harper that she has breast implants, and the reason is because she is trying to teach the preteen self-love. “If I’m honest, I wish I’d never [gotten implants],” Beckham said. “It was a moment in time, and I think I can share my experiences with her. But we’re not there just yet.”

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham)

Beckham had her implants removed back in 2014 and has been vocal about regretting getting them, even writing in a 2017 open letter to herself for British Vogue “Don’t mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it—stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.”

And that is exactly what Beckham is trying to teach Harper to do—to celebrate her natural beauty. “[Yesterday Harper said] ‘I’ve got a gap in my teeth, Mommy. And I’ve got that little mole right here,’” Beckham recalled to Allure. “I’m like, ‘That’s your lucky gap.’ And Cindy Crawford is a family friend, so I said, ‘Cindy was told to remove her mole, and that mole is what makes Cindy Cindy Crawford.'"

(Image credit: Getty)

Harper has long been obsessed with beauty—including (adorably) practicing on her dad, David. “Harper is obsessed with makeup, obsessed with beauty,” Beckham said. “We were driving past her favorite makeup store, Space NK, the other day, and David said, ‘Oh my goodness, your favorite store closed.’ It was so funny. She was like, ‘No, it’s fine, Daddy. Nobody panic. They’re just expanding.’”

Harper is also conscious of fashion and is observant about what her mom wears—and has worn in the past. “‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable,’” Beckham said Harper told her in a 2022 interview with Vogue Australia . “‘They were just too short.’”

In addition to Harper, the Beckhams have three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz.