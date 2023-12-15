Victoria Beckham Posts Picture of Her Husband, Gives the World an Early Christmas Present

Christmas has come early, folks, courtesy of our new honorary Santa Clause, Victoria Beckham.

On Friday, Dec. 15, the 49-year-old mother of four and former Spice Girl posted a picture on Instagram of her husband, David Beckham , fixing their flatscreen television.

No big deal, right? Wrong. Because her husband-turned-part-time-electrician was wearing a pair of tighty-whities… and nothing else.

“Electrician came to fix the TV,” Beckham captioned the post. “You’re welcome.”

Yeah, she knows what she’s doing.

Beckham and her professional soccer star husband met in 1997 and have been married for 24 years. They share three children together: sons Brooklyn Joseph, 24, Romeo James, 21, Cruz David, 18 and daughter Harper Seven, 12.

When the pair first met, they would meet up in parking lots to keep their budding romance secret from the proding paparazzi, as first reported by Page Six .

“My manager kept saying: ‘Try to keep it under wraps,” Victoria Beckham said in a trailer for the couple’s recently-released Netflix documentary, aptly named Beckham. “So we would meet in car parks—and that’s not as seedy as it sounds.”

In the same documentary, Victoria Beckham opened up about her husband’s 2003 alleged affair scandal, describing it as the “hardest period” of their marriage.

“It felt like the world was against us,” she explained in the film. “Here’s the thing—we were against each other, if I’m completely honest.”

Both Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have denied reports that David was cheating during his tenure with the Real Madrid soccer club.

“It was a nightmare,” Victoria Beckham said of that time period. “From the minute we opened, the press were there in cars and everywhere we went, we were followed. It was an absolute circus—it’s really entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it.”

Beckham went on to admit that she resented her husband during that difficult time, adding that it was “the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life.”

The proud mom certainly doesn’t appear to be unhappy now, and can you blame her? A built in, scantily clad tattooed electrician for a husband? That’s the dream, folks.