Call her an EGOT. Viola Davis has become the 18th person ever to achieve the coveted industry status following her Grammy win Sunday night at the 65th annual awards.



Davis won for Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling Recording for her memoir Finding Me. "Oh my God! I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything," Davis said while accepting the award during the awards Premiere Ceremony. "And it has just been such a journey—I just EGOT!"



This was Davis's first Grammy nomination, beating out fellow nominees Questlove, Mel Brooks, Jamie Foxx, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Davis' journey to EGOT status has been over two decades in the making: the 57-year-old won her first Tony in 2001 for her performance in King Hedley II; she picked up an Emmy in 2015 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for How to Get Away with Murder; and two years later took home an Oscar for her role in the film adaptation of Fences.



The 57-year-old joins the ranks of other EGOT winners including Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Jennifer Hudson, and John Legend. Davis attended the award show in a custom red, white, and blue, crystal-embellished Naeem Khan gown.