Chrissy Teigen Celebrates John Legend's EGOT Win With Some Red Carpet PDA

He's the youngest person ever to earn the status.

2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 2 - Press Room
Getty ImagesJC Olivera

Model, supermom, and all-round cool person Chrissy Teigen really is out here living her best life. One minute, Teigen is making out with John Legend in the back of a car while wearing a crystal chandelier dress, the next she’s proudly celebrating her husband becoming the youngest ever artist and the first black man to reach EGOT status.

Last night, father-of-two John picked up yet another golden statue for his packed trophy cabinet—but this one was a little different. Scooping a Creative Arts Emmy for his producing work on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert meant that the multi-award winning singer/songwriter impressively joined that coveted list of EGOT winners. EGOT? Oh, just those artists who’ve received the holy grail of four performance accolades: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony together. No biggie, but only 15 human beings have ever managed it in history, so...

Dressed in co-ordinated all black outfits, the couple celebrated in their favorite way—with some major PDA on the red carpet. Obviously overflowing with pride, Chrissy shared an adorable picture of the pair sharing a sweet kiss and captioned it with: “my incredible man. what a surreal life.”

2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 2 - Press Room
Getty ImagesJC Olivera
2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 2 - Press Room
Getty ImagesAlberto E. Rodriguez

It probably goes without saying that the model looked incredible for the star-studded occasion in a floor length black gown with a plunging neckline, structured shoulders, long sleeves and a metallic belt.

Later on in the evening, she also posted a pretty great video of John adding the latest award to his jam-packed trophy shelves at home. But, of course, there was a Chrissy Teigen twist to the moment, as she captioned the magical moment with “and I say hey, what a wonderful kind of day”— a dig at the fact that this EGOT winner still really, really looks like Arthur.

View this post on Instagram

And I say hey, what a wonderful kind of day

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

According to Chrissy’s Instagram, the couple’s glamorous night to remember ended in style, with chicken tacos in bed and a batch of 1 a.m. pancakes on the sofa, rustled up by the EGOT winner himself. Can you really say that’s not your ultimate life goal? Didn't think so.

