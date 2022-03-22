Volodymyr Zelenskyy Thanks Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for Raising Money for Ukraine: "They Inspire the World"

As Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis continue to raise millions of dollars in funds to help Ukrainian people fleeing the war, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy took the time to personally thank them on a video call.

Zelenskyy took to Twitter to share a photo of the chat. He wrote, ".@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine"

.@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help 🇺🇦 refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/paa0TjJseuMarch 20, 2022 See more

The actors are taking donations for two organizations via GoFundMe. The first, Flexport, organizes shipments of supplies to refugees, while the second, Airbnb, is providing short-term housing for refugees.

They reached their original fundraising goal of $30 million several days ago, and generous donations continue to pour in.

Announcing that they had reached the goal on Instagram, Kutcher wrote, "We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support. 2 weeks ago we asked you to join us and more than 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could. Now, with your help we have reached our $30 million goal.

"While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty.

"Our work is not done. We will do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came as a part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need. Funds have already and will continue to be delivered to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org so they can act now.

"As funding continues to come in we will treat every dollar as if it were being donated from our pocket, with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, the intent of love through which it was given, and the desire for it so be maximized for positive outcomes for others"