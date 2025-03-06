The Most Astonishing Emmys Moments Ever

The Emmys can fall anywhere from "dull" to "wild": they're less off-the-cuff than the Oscars, but more serious than, say, the VMAs. Still, there's room for spontaneity—look no further than the unexpected guests (Sean Spicer?!), onstage antics (I'm looking at you, "professional pranksters"), and even one (small) fire. Ahead, the most astonishing Emmys moments.

Surprise Scene Stealer (2017)

At the 2017 Primetime Emmys, Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made a surprise appearance at the show, making a particular impression: "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period...Both in person and around the world."

A Strong Statement (2007)

During her acceptance speech for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Brothers & Sisters at the 2007 award ceremony, Sally Field said, "If the mothers ruled the world, there would be no [expletive] wars in the first place." The network (Fox) censored the comment, so you might not have heard it at home.

It's Been Revoked (A Couple Times)

While some of the Emmy awards and nominations have been rescinded because of serious legal issues (Kevin Spacey, Bill Cosby), there was also at least one accident: in 2000, Henry Winkler was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy for Battery Park...except it turns out his appearance didn't make the cut-off date for the show.

Keeping It Clean (JK) (2010)

No one would ever be surprised by Ricky Gervais making a shocking joke at any awards ceremony he hosted. But he promised he would "keep things short and sweet...and clean" at the 2010 Emmys...before going in hard on Kiefer Sutherland and Mel Gibson.

Getting Cut Off (2024)

Jennifer Coolidge had just taken to the stage to deliver an acceptance speech for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for The White Lotus when Anthony Anderson (who was hosting) had his mom stand up in the audience with a fake clock attempting to signal "time to get off the stage." Yikes!

Self-Nom (2019)

In one of the more enjoyable news from the Emmys, Gwendoline Christie took full advantage of the fact that you can nominate herself for an Emmy. She submitted herself in 2019 for her role as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones—and totally scored a nom for best supporting actress in a drama series.

Sweary Shock (2007)

Katherine Heigl, nominated for Grey's Anatomy in 2007, didn't think she was going to win—because when she did, and the cameras cut to her, she very clearly mouthed a shocked swear word before taking the stage and saying, "My own mother told me I didn't have a shot in hell of winning tonight!"

The Big One? (1991)

Kirstie Alley won an Emmy in 1991 for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. During her acceptance speech, she expressed thanks to her then-husband Parker Stevenson for being "the man who has given me the big one for the last eight years." Oh!

Full Sweeps (2024)

In 2024, the Emmys had a lot of sweeps (with shows like The Bear, Succession, and Beef winning a ton of awards) while other well-liked, critically applauded shows like Barry, Better Call Saul, Bad Sisters, Reservation Dogs, and The Great among others not getting nearly enough recognition.

Two Jimmys (2011)

In 2011, two Jimmys (that would be Kimmel and Fallon) took the stage. Fallon made a joke about not having written a speech despite having been nominated, and the two then got into a (very clearly fake) scuffle wherein Kimmel grabbed a written speech from Fallon's pocket and proceeded to read it.

A Podium Controversy (2014)

Sofia Vergara came to the stage to introduce the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences president Bruce Rosenblum at the 2014 Emmys, who then instructed Vergara to stand on a slowly rotating platform while he gave a speech. Just like the slowly rotating trophies, get it? Watchers were not amused.

Famous Hecklers (2013)

Neil Patrick Harris, who was host of the 2013 Emmys, was "interrupted" by two popcorn-eating, 3D glasses-wearing attendees: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who gave NPH helpful hosting advice like "Take your pants off!" and "Twerk it!" "Work that twerk!" Then they presented the first award.

A Dead Joke? (2022)

During Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary in 2022, Will Arnett dragged a "passed out" Jimmy Kimmel onstage as he just...laid at her feet while she talked. Kimmel later tried to explain the bit: "I lost, and then I drank too much, and I had to be dragged out on the stage. And then people got upset." He apologized for "stealing" her moment.

First-Ever Win (1949)

In relatively welcome news, did you know that the first-ever Emmy winner in 1949 was a woman? Shirley Dinsdale won for most outstanding television personality (if you're unfamiliar with her work, she had a puppet named Judy Splinters) and was the first recipient of the first ceremony.

Short and Sweet (2013)

"Thanks so much! Thank you so much! Um. I gotta go, bye." This was the sum total of Merritt Wever's Emmy-winning speech in 2013 for supporting actress in a comedy (Nurse Jackie). She later said she'd panicked and nearly had a panic attack, which, relatable!

Going Full Swan (2001)

The 2001 Emmys had had to be postponed more than once due to the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. So, when it did finally happen, host Ellen Degeneres came with a hilarious, buoyant energy, including a recreation of Björk's Oscars swan dress.

Costar Smooch (2017)

After Alexander Skarsgård won for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie (Big Little Lies) in 2017, he and costar Nicole Kidman—who played a married couple on the show—smooched on the lips before he took the stage. Viewers were surprised, but it appeared to be a sweet, supportive gesture; Skarsgård raved about all his female costars in his speech.

Faux Feud (Cont.) 2016

One of Jimmy Kimmel's longest-running bits has been a "feud" with Matt Damon. Thus, during the 2016 show, Kimmel continued the bit, wherein Damon strolled onstage eating an apple and insulted Kimmel for losing in his category...for, like, a solid several minutes.

Zero "Enthusiasm" (2024)

Did you know that the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has nominated Curb Your Enthusiasm over 50 times, but it's only won two awards? In 2024 (the year of a few shows sweeping the bulk of the awards), Enthusiasm lost again, and Larry David didn't even attend the ceremony.

Keeping It 'Veep' (2013)

During its run, Veep and Julia Louis-Dreyfus won a lot of awards. Her speeches have always been funny, but nothing will be funnier than her 2013 speech, wherein she brought Tony Hale (her character's personal assistant on the show) onstage, where he proceeded to "feed" her lines like reminding her to thank her family.

Glasses, Anyone? (1975)

It's unclear whether this was a bit or a truly unplanned moment, but when Lucille Ball came onstage to present the winner of an outstanding comedy series, she cried out that she'd lost her glasses. Milton Berle came to her "rescue" with an empty wine glass, but ultimately someone rushed onstage with the glasses in question.

A Big Kiss (2003)

There have been a couple shocking/funny Emmys smooches. For example, in 2003, Matthew Perry kissed Doris Roberts as the came on stage (she'd just won for Everybody Loves Raymond), after which she quipped in her speech, "That was worth coming up here for!"

Haz Matt? (2020)

The Emmys were virtual in 2020, given the COVID-19 pandemic, and the wildest possible solution was devised for giving out the trophies: hazmat suited presenters waited outside, and either gave out the award or (as Ramy Youssef hilariously documented) just...waved and walked away when the person lost.

An Acceptance Speech Proposal (2018)

Perhaps a bit unorthodox but actually quite sweet, Glenn Weiss used his acceptance speech when he won outstanding directing for a variety special to propose to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen. "Jan, you are the sunshine in my life, and mom was right, don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend—because I want to call you my wife."

"Will Smith" Arrives (2024)

Writer of the show Slow Horses, Will Smith took to the stage to accept the award for best drama writing in the snarkiest way possible. The bespectacled white British man quipped, in a sly reference to the Oscars Slap, "Relax. Despite my name, I come in peace."

Brian and Julia Go For It (2014)

In a wildly "spontaneous" moment (that had actually been planned between the two actors), Brian Cranston "awarded" Julia Louis-Dreyfus with a long kiss after she won an Emmy in 2014. (Early in the ceremony, they'd presented together, and she'd joked that she didn't remember their Seinfeld kissing scene.)

A Dub Miss (2006)

Upon winning for Elizabeth I at the 2006 Emmys, Helen Mirren came onto the stage and joked, "My great triumph is not falling a*s-over-t*ts as I came up those stairs!" The dubbers totally missed the swear word (usually they bleep them out), and it was so funny that it became a running bit.

A Glass Case of Emotion (2006)

Awards ceremonies like this one tend to run long, and Conan O'Brien's solution when he hosted the 2006 ceremony was...innovative? He put comedian Bob Newhart in a glass container and proclaimed that there was exactly three hours of breathable air in there. Make those acceptance speeches short!

Literal Pageantry (2011)

If you think that award shows are a pageant, you're not far off, especially at the 2011 Emmys: the nominees for outstanding actress in a comedy series each came on stage Miss America-style, holding hands while the winner was read (Melissa McCarthy got an Emmy, a crown, and roses!).

The Stage Is on Fire (2020)

No, literally. Jimmy Kimmel decided to set the envelope for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series on fire (to "sanitize" it!), which Aniston then put out with a fire extinguisher. But then! The blaze reignited and someone shouted offstage, "Put it out!" So Aniston had to hit it again with the extinguisher.

Not Funny Pranking (1985)

Award shows can be prone to "professional" pranksters, and the Emmys are no exception. In 1985, Barry Breman ran on stage after Betty Thomas won an award for Hill Street Blues and said that Thomas wasn't in attendance. The camera then panned to a very confused Thomas. The show cut to commercial, and Breman was removed from the stage.

Cartwheeling (1979)

Has a person ever been more excited to accept an Emmy than Alan Alda? The actor, who won in 1979 for M*A*S*H, was so tickled that he did a cartwheel on the way up the stage. He said later that he was especially thrilled to be getting an award for his writing.