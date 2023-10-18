Will Smith's Kids "Wish Some of Their Family's Private Matters Remained Private" Amid Jada Pinkett Smith's Shock Revelations, Source Says

Will Smith's kids with Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden and Willow, as well as his son from a previous relationship, Trey, are apparently not pleased with some of the headlines that are coming up about Will and Jada at the moment.

"They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn't helping," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They wish some of their family's private matters remained private."

The source added that Will is "trying to stay busy and has been hanging out with his good friends and his kids."

They continued, "He's trying not to let any outside noise impact him. Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will. He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself."

This comes after Jada told Hoda Kotb that she and Will had effectively been separated since 2016, despite remaining married. "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," she told the journalist. "I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

However, since that interview, Jada has said that she and Will are currently attempting to rebuild their relationship.

"We are in a place now that we are in a deep healing space," she said (via BBC News).

"And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together back to a life partnership."

She continued, "He can't be this perfect idealized husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human he is.

"He has to accept me for the human I am. And we want to love each other there."